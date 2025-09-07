SDE puts forward Elo Kiivet as the party's Tartu mayoral candidate

Social Democrats will run in Tartu's 2025 local elections under the slogan "Everyone Counts!" with Elo Kiivet as the party's mayoral candidate.

On Saturday, the Social Democratic Party approved its candidate list and program for the Tartu region.

The party's top candidate and nominee for mayor in Tartu is Elo Kiivet, followed on the list by Kajar Lember, Heljo Pikhof, Eveliis Padar and Mart Hiob.

According to the Social Democrats, their platform centers on ensuring that everyone in Tartu can find a home, a good school or a job and feel safe in the city. The program also highlights strong education, green urban spaces and a business-friendly environment that values each person's contribution and needs.



