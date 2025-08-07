X!

Former prosecutor general to run as Parempoolsed's Tallinn mayoral candidate

News
Former Prosecutor General Lavly Perling, co-founder of Parempoolsed, will run as the party's mayoral candidate in Tallinn in the local elections in October 2025.
Former Prosecutor General Lavly Perling, co-founder of Parempoolsed, will run as the party's mayoral candidate in Tallinn in the local elections in October 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed's top candidate in the upcoming local elections will be party leader and former prosecutor general Lavly Perling.

The party announced its choice on Wednesday and Perling will stand in Tallinn and run for mayor.

Perling said the capital is at a standstill because the ruling coalition and the opposition are engaged in noisy introspection. From the perspective of city residents, nothing is moving forward.

"This situation is weighing down all of Estonia. Tallinn could be the fastest-growing and most enterprising capital in the Baltic Sea region, but the current parties have failed to make that happen. There are no ideas, no capability, and no will," she said.

Perling added that the four-party coalition – SDE, Eesti 200, Isamaa and Reform – that came to power with high hopes last year has not delivered the changes it promised.

"Today's rulers are promising even more free stuff than the Center Party, and they are boldly willing to essentially buy votes, courting voters with their own money. Right now, promises are being made to voters in Tallinn that we actually don't have the money to fulfill," Perling said.

Parempoolsed board member Indrek Luberg said that the ever-growing municipal capitalism and the unfair competition between city-owned companies and the private sector must come to an end.

"Let's create a business environment where dealing with the city is as simple as possible. We will privatize a large share of municipal companies, such as Tallinn Transport," he said.

Reform, EKRE, Center and Isamaa have also chosen their mayoral candidates.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:51

Many Tartu apartment buildings unprepared for a crisis

14:18

CEO: Tallink freight business showing signs of recovery

13:53

Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal out of Cincinnati Open

13:49

New Salacgriva bridge expected to open in November

13:11

Estonians most represented in rising Finland deportation rates

12:43

Gallery: Tartu's love film festival opener packs main square despite the weather

12:18

Expert: Health Insurance Fund summer days as the straw that broke the camel's back

12:06

Consumer prices up 0.6% on month, 5.4% on year Updated

11:48

One million-euro procurement for Estonia's floating border barriers underway

10:29

Former prosecutor general to run as Parempoolsed's Tallinn mayoral candidate

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.08

President of Israel on official visit to Estonia on Wednesday

06.08

Civilian lives cannot be the price of fighting terrorism in Gaza, says Estonian president

05.08

Prosecutor files embezzlement charges against Slava Ukraini NGO founder

06.08

Health fund chief: I'm sorry that thanking employees offends people's sense of justice

06.08

Elron train drivers refuse to work overtime after pay rise canceled

06.08

Health Board not canceling its summer seminar in wake of recent scandal

08:52

Estonian hotels 'interested' in compensation lawsuit against Booking.com

06.08

Tallinn abandons plan to close right turn from Narva maantee into Kadriorg

05.08

Ministry: 3-hour closure of Tallinn airspace overnight had 'minimal impact'

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo