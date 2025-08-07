Former prosecutor general to run as Parempoolsed's Tallinn mayoral candidate

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed's top candidate in the upcoming local elections will be party leader and former prosecutor general Lavly Perling.

The party announced its choice on Wednesday and Perling will stand in Tallinn and run for mayor.

Perling said the capital is at a standstill because the ruling coalition and the opposition are engaged in noisy introspection. From the perspective of city residents, nothing is moving forward.

"This situation is weighing down all of Estonia. Tallinn could be the fastest-growing and most enterprising capital in the Baltic Sea region, but the current parties have failed to make that happen. There are no ideas, no capability, and no will," she said.

Perling added that the four-party coalition – SDE, Eesti 200, Isamaa and Reform – that came to power with high hopes last year has not delivered the changes it promised.

"Today's rulers are promising even more free stuff than the Center Party, and they are boldly willing to essentially buy votes, courting voters with their own money. Right now, promises are being made to voters in Tallinn that we actually don't have the money to fulfill," Perling said.

Parempoolsed board member Indrek Luberg said that the ever-growing municipal capitalism and the unfair competition between city-owned companies and the private sector must come to an end.

"Let's create a business environment where dealing with the city is as simple as possible. We will privatize a large share of municipal companies, such as Tallinn Transport," he said.

Reform, EKRE, Center and Isamaa have also chosen their mayoral candidates.

--

