X!

Reform Party unveils Tallinn candidates, platform for local elections

News
General assembly of the Tallinn chapter of the Reform Party. August 16, 2025.
Open gallery
45 photos
News

The Reform Party on Saturday unveiled its full candidate list for Tallinn, led in Haabersti by businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa, and rolled out its platform ahead of the local elections — promising faster building permits, funding for kids' extracurriculars, and a new high-tech industrial park in Lasnamäe.

The Reform Party confirmed in July that Maris Lauri will be its candidate for mayor.

First-time contenders on the list include businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa, Bolt development manager Henri Arras, art scholar Harry Liivrand, Estonian National Youth Council (ENL) CEO Kaarel Taimla and education-sector businesswoman Maria Rahamägi-Suits.

In total, 105 people are running for the Reform Party in Tallinn this fall's local elections.

Topping the ticket in Haabersti District is Sõõrumaa, followed by MP Luisa Rõivas and Tallinn City Council chair and Tallinn English College principal Toomas Kruusimägi. Lead candidates in the City Center District include multiple-time minister Maris Lauri, former deputy mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere, and Riigikogu MP and Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson.

In Kristiine District, leading Reform Party candidates will include Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi, former district elder Jaanus Riibe and MP Kristo Enn Vaga, while Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller, former deputy mayor Viljar Jaamu and Reform parliamentary group deputy chair Valdo Randpere will lead the party's list in Lasnamäe District.

Representing Reform in Mustamäe District will be Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur and MPs Vilja Toomast and Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, while MEP Urmas Paet, Reform parliamentary group chair Õnne Pillak and MP Eerik-Niiles Kross will lead candidate lists in Nõmme District.

The Reform Party will be represented in Pirita District by Minister of Culture Heidy Purga, Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt and former district elder Doris Raudsepp, and in Põhja-Tallinn District by Social Affairs Minister Signe Riisalo, former Climate Minister Yoko Alender and MP Hanah Lahe.

The Reform platform for this fall's local elections aims to speed up the capital's detailed plan and building permitting process while penalizing slow construction, as well as develop a high-tech new industrial park in Lasnamäe District.

It also promises to support children's extracurriculars with €300 starting at age five and create "activity accounts" which older adults can use for gyms and cultural institutions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:16

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

16:28

Reform Party unveils Tallinn candidates, platform for local elections

15:37

'Nice words won't help,' Estonia's PM calls for more pressure on Russia Updated

15:09

Putin was bigger winner in Alaska meeting on Ukraine, say Estonian experts

12:59

Estonian security expert: Trump made no Ukraine deals behind Kyiv's back

11:37

Estonian FM: Putin's denial of Soviet Union collapse still driving Ukraine war

10:43

Estonia's modest drop in unemployment buoyed by seasonal work, says fund

09:49

Poll: Support for Estonian PM Michal hits record low

07:18

Estonian MP: Putin wanted to humiliate the US — and he succeeded

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

07:18

Estonian MP: Putin wanted to humiliate the US — and he succeeded

14.08

The Burman becomes Estonia's third 5-star Superior hotel

15.08

IRONMAN Tallinn brings street closures, public transport changes

15.08

Bolt Drive rental cars in Estonia to start monitoring drivers' habits

14.08

300 Tallink Megastar passengers evacuated in Helsinki after bus fire

14.08

Wizz Air launches direct Tallinn-Venice flights

14.08

Ministry: Rail Baltica to be finished in 2030 but project scope slashed

14.08

Transport Administration launches redesigned Estonian driver's license

15.08

Art students rescuing remarkable Soviet-era mural in Southeastern Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo