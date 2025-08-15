Marina Kaljurand to top SDE's Lasnamäe ticket in Tallinn elections

MEP, former foreign minister and seasoned diplomat Marina Kaljurand will run as the Social Democratic Party's lead candidate in Lasnamäe District in this fall's Tallinn local elections, backing Jevgeni Ossinovski's bid to continue as mayor of the Estonian capital.

Kaljurand told ERR Friday that she had three reasons for running as the party's top candidate in Lasnamäe.

"The main reason is that I'm running to support Jevgeni Ossinovski as mayor, his team and the Social Democrats in the local elections," she explained. "But it also means that if I am elected, I will take up my seat on the Tallinn City Council."

She said her decision was shaped by recent political developments in Tallinn. Although she had previously said she would no longer run, the coalition's instability in recent months and the possibility of Mihhail Kõlvart and the corruption-convicted Center Party regaining power in the capital prompted her to step in.

Although Kaljurand has never lived in Lasnamäe, she said the party wanted strong candidate lists across the city, adding that she personally considers Tallinn as a whole.

Noting that many of her European Parliament colleagues have continued local engagement in their home countries after being elected MEP, she also emphasized the value of combining EU-level work with local politics.

Decisions on things like social funds, retraining programs and housing renovations, she emphasized, inevitably affect residents on the ground.

The SDE announced that Marina Kaljurand will top its Lasnamäe ticket in the Tallinn elections this fall. August 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Pass on being city district elder

Asked whether she would be a "figurehead candidate," Kaljurand said no, pointing out that other Estonian MEPs, including Jüri Ratas, Jaak Madison, Jana Toom and Urmas Paet, have successfully combined European and local mandates.

Kaljurand said she would step down from her vice-chair role on the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) if balancing her responsibilities proved difficult.

She added, however, that she would not leave Brussels to serve as city district elder in Lasnamäe, noting that other strong candidates on the party list could fill that role.

"I have no qualms about that, since our number two [candidate] is former minister Vladimir Svet, who knows Lasnamäe like the back of his hand," she noted, adding that the district's current elder is likewise on their candidate list.

In a party statement, Kaljurand said she aims to improve the education system in Lasnamäe, support children and parents during the transition to Estonian-language education as well as diversify extracurricular and sports opportunities.

"Improving parents' standard of living also helps ensure kids a happy childhood — that's what I'm fighting for," she said.

SDE promising a diverse candidate list

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) emphasized that many parties have neglected Lasnamäe and praised the Social Democrats' district candidate list as strong and diverse.

"We've put together a strong and diverse team in Lasnamäe, aiming to win a mandate to carry out the Social Democrats' ambitious platform," the incumbent mayor said.

The SDE announced that Marina Kaljurand will top its Lasnamäe ticket in the Tallinn elections this fall. August 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Our goal is to keep Tallinn and Lasnamäe on a European path of development, ensure a smooth transition to Estonian-language education and improve residents' quality of life," he continued. "Marina Kaljurand is a clear and consistent advocate of these values, and I wish her well as she leads the Lasnamäe list."

Former infrastructure minister Vladimir Svet highlighted the SDE's local priorities, including new schools and kindergartens, apartment renovations, improved living conditions and infrastructure development.

"Together with Marina Kaljurand and other Social Democrat candidates, we can deliver these ideas to the people of Lasnamäe," he said, emphasizing unity within the community over political division.

Marina Kaljurand has previously served as Estonia's ambassador to the United States, Canada, Russia, Israel and Kazakhstan. She has also served as an MP in the Riigikogu, Estonia's foreign minister, and, since 2019, an MEP focusing on security, digital policy and human rights.

Other candidates on the SDE's Lasnamäe list for this fall's local elections include civic activist Victoria Erofeeva, district elder Julianna Jurtšenko and her deputy Kätlin Pääro, SDE Lasnamäe chapter chair Kirill Klaus, paramedic Jevgeni Štšaslõv, kindergarten teacher Riina Kase and lifeguard Darja Rovba, among others.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!