Tallinn appoints new Lasnamäe district governor

Tallinn City Government on Tuesday appointed Julianna Jurtšenko as the new district governor of Lasnamäe. She will assume her duties starting October 1.

Jurtšenko's appointment has been controversial after she criticized the Estonian language education reforms that came into effect on September 1. Lasnamäe is Tallinn's biggest district and, at 120,000, has more residents than Estonia's biggest city Tartu. The area has a high number of Russian-speaking residents and the reform will have a big impact.

SDE's coalition partners Eesti 200, Isamaa and Reform also questioned her suitability for the role. Isamaa did not take part in the vote on Tuesday.

She also switched parties, from Center to SDE, to take up the role.

Jurtšenko previously held the position of Lasnamäe district governor from February 2022 and April 2024. She left the role after the previous city government collapsed and the Center Party was left out of the new coalition.

In a statement on Tuesday, Jurtšenko said she will focus on advancing several important projects for the residents of Lasnamäe that have yet to be realized.

"While only a few final efforts remain to open the new Lasnamäe Social Center, we still have a lot of work ahead to ensure progress on major projects like the reconstruction of Peterburi tee, the construction of a new swimming pool, sports complex, and other projects in their early stages," she said.

"Despite the economic downturn and the need for savings, the district government must continue to ensure the quality of services provided, whether related to cleanliness, leisure opportunities, or social welfare."

Jurtšenko obtained her higher education in business management from the Estonian Entrepreneurship University of Applied Sciences in 2022.

Between 2011 and 2016, she worked in various positions in the Haabersti District Government. From 2016 to 2019, she served as Deputy Governor of the Põhja-Tallinn District and then worked at the Chancellery of the Riigikogu until February 2022.

District governors are appointed for a term limited to the duration of the current city government's mandate.

