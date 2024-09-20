Tallinn opposition deputies file no-confidence motions in three deputy mayor

News
Tallinn City Council chambers on Vana-Viru 12.
Tallinn City Council chambers on Vana-Viru 12. Source: Anna Urakhchina
News

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) joined Center Party deputies at Tallinn city council in submitting votes of no confidence against three deputy mayors Thursday.

The trio so censured were: Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) and Margot Roose (Eesti 200).

Mart Kallas, EKE faction chair in Tallinn, said while the city government has been in office since March, "during this time, Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan has failed to make any significant changes in his area, or to cancel or halt decisions initiated by other parties in the coalition that have contributed to the traffic chaos in Tallinn.

"Additionally, the recently announced changes to bus routes, which local residents disagree with, compound this issue," Kallas went on.

Deputy Mayor Pere has also been unsuccessful in making improvements within his domain, according to Kallas. "Instead of reversing decisions which have worsened the traffic chaos, he has accelerated disproportionate changes to the urban space, with Deputy Mayor Pere's eventual goal being expressed as creating a car-free city center," Kallas added.

As for the no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor Roose was based on a claimed lack of visibility.

"For nearly six months now, she has been drawing a wage of €7,755, yet there has been no sign of her. Even members of the Tallinn city council aren't aware of her existence. If a deputy mayor does nothing and there is no communication about her work, why should she continue to hold the position?" Kallas inquired.

It has not yet been announced when the no-confidence votes in the three deputy mayors will be heard. EKRE and the Center Party are in opposition in Tallinn; Reform, Isamaa and Eesti 200 are in office with the Social Democrats (SDE).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

