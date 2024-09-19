Tallinn unveils Liivalaia tänav design conditions

News
Render of a future tram running along Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav.
Render of a future tram running along Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office
News

Tallinn has unveiled the design conditions for the reconstruction of one of the city's most important streets, Liivalaia. Feedback from local residents and others is being welcomed until October 7.

The long-awaited reconstruction of Liivalaia tänav, a key artery of traffic in Tallinn's city center, is beginning to take shape. The city government is holding a public display of the preliminary design conditions for the reconstruction and tram line construction at the end of September and the beginning of October.

According to the draft, the goal of the Liivalaia tänav reconstruction is to expand pedestrian space and diversify its functions, build separate bicycle paths and design public transport lanes in the middle of the street, including a tram line.

Additionally, the plan includes preserving the existing trees and planting as many new trees as possible along both sides of the street. Parking spots for bicycles and, where possible, for cars near key destinations will also be designed. Crosswalks will be planned at all intersecting streets and public transport stops, and the character of intersecting streets will be carried over to Liivalaia tänav.

The current pedestrian tunnel is also set to be rebuilt. Various suggestions have been made regarding its future use, including the idea of an underground playground.

Along with the street reconstruction, the district heating pipeline and water and wastewater systems will be updated.

The biggest change on the street will be the addition of a tram line. After lengthy consideration, Tallinn decided to build new tram routes, largely funded by the European Union, running along the Liivalaia-Suur-Ameerika-Kristiine and Pelguranna routes.

The city government previously told ERR that the major reconstruction of Liivalaia tänav and the tram line construction will begin in the spring of 2027. Given the strict deadlines for utilizing EU funds, the new tram line must be completed by 2029 at the latest. Recently, Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) stated that after the completion of Liivalaia tänav, work will begin on the construction of the main street.

Tallinn has also created a special website (in Estonian) for information on the Liivalaia tänav reconstruction and to gather public feedback.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:57

Estonia updates driver's written test questions to be more realistic

17:39

80 years on: Remembering the horrific events at Klooga

17:39

Ceremony marks 80th anniversary of Klooga camp murders

17:03

Tallinn unveils Liivalaia tänav design conditions

16:42

Government greenlights bill to allow hospital pharmacies to import drugs

16:17

Foreign Affairs Committee summons foreign minister over Palestine statement

16:13

Isamaa chair: Would have been wiser for Estonia not to vote on Palestine issue

16:07

Photos: Estonian, Finnish painters' works on display at Kadrioru Gallery

15:40

Estonian fashion brand Maison Beast looking to make waves on world stage

15:16

Ministry: Estonia planning to strengthen surveillance and early warning systems

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12:04

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

17.09

EDF Joint Headquarters chief: Ability to destroy the enemy in its territory key

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.09

Gallery: Upcoming thriller 'The Agency' scenes filmed in central Tallinn

08:49

Estonia's Nordica might lose largest partner SAS

18.09

Kaljulaid: Putin and his regime want to restore the Russian empire

08:17

Estonia votes in favor of UN resolution on Palestine

17.09

Wandering Lights festival illuminates Kadriorg Park this week

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo