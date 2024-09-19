Tallinn unveils Liivalaia tänav design conditions

Tallinn has unveiled the design conditions for the reconstruction of one of the city's most important streets, Liivalaia. Feedback from local residents and others is being welcomed until October 7.

The long-awaited reconstruction of Liivalaia tänav, a key artery of traffic in Tallinn's city center, is beginning to take shape. The city government is holding a public display of the preliminary design conditions for the reconstruction and tram line construction at the end of September and the beginning of October.

According to the draft, the goal of the Liivalaia tänav reconstruction is to expand pedestrian space and diversify its functions, build separate bicycle paths and design public transport lanes in the middle of the street, including a tram line.

Additionally, the plan includes preserving the existing trees and planting as many new trees as possible along both sides of the street. Parking spots for bicycles and, where possible, for cars near key destinations will also be designed. Crosswalks will be planned at all intersecting streets and public transport stops, and the character of intersecting streets will be carried over to Liivalaia tänav.

The current pedestrian tunnel is also set to be rebuilt. Various suggestions have been made regarding its future use, including the idea of an underground playground.

Along with the street reconstruction, the district heating pipeline and water and wastewater systems will be updated.

The biggest change on the street will be the addition of a tram line. After lengthy consideration, Tallinn decided to build new tram routes, largely funded by the European Union, running along the Liivalaia-Suur-Ameerika-Kristiine and Pelguranna routes.

The city government previously told ERR that the major reconstruction of Liivalaia tänav and the tram line construction will begin in the spring of 2027. Given the strict deadlines for utilizing EU funds, the new tram line must be completed by 2029 at the latest. Recently, Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) stated that after the completion of Liivalaia tänav, work will begin on the construction of the main street.

Tallinn has also created a special website (in Estonian) for information on the Liivalaia tänav reconstruction and to gather public feedback.

