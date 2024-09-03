Tallinn public transport network set for further updates this fall

The City of Tallinn is planning several updates to its public transport network this year to improve connections between different districts and provide more convenient transfer options. The changes are scheduled to begin during the school holidays this fall, which start on October 21.

Tallinn residents will have the opportunity to give feedback on the proposed changes at meetings and online here.

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said all residents are invited to actively participate in discussions on updating the city's public transport network.

"The changes in the network affect all public transport users, so we want feedback on the proposed changes from as many residents as possible. Based on this feedback, we can determine if the changes proposed by specialists need any adjustments before final decisions are made," Ossinovski said.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said that the detailed presentation of the plans and the collection of additional feedback will begin next Monday (September 9).

"Although Tallinn Transport Department has made all the proposals for updating the network based on data, we take residents' feedback seriously. If it turns out that some plans require further analysis or consideration of alternatives, we will do so. No decision will be forced through," Järvan said.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, the updates to the public transport network will be implemented in stages to allow people to gradually adjust to the changes.

The updates also depend on infrastructure, as new transport hubs and stop locations need to be created or adjusted in several places to enable more convenient transfers. The network modernization began in the summer of 2023, when nine bus lines were combined into four new lines, while some routes were also slightly adjusted.

In the second phase of changes, Haabersti will get a new fast connection between Tiskre and the city center, and between Astangu and the city center, covering both the port and the future Rail Baltica terminal.

Schoolchildren in Kakumäe will have a direct connection to the schools and healthcare facilities in Mustamäe.

In the Pirita district, there is a proposal to optimize the route of line 49, enabling travel from the Pirita center to Ülemiste City in under 30 minutes, while the journey from Viimsi to Tallinn airport will be shortened by 20 minutes. A new line is also planned in Pirita to provide connections between the district's various social infrastructure.

Lasnamäe will see more and faster connections with Põhja-Tallinn, Kristiine, and Haabersti. New main lines will ensure smooth movement between all districts, and the new line 48 will connect social infrastructure and create a link with the Pirita district.

Põhja-Tallinn will finally have a long-awaited direct connection with Haabersti. Access to shopping centers and social infrastructure in other districts will improve, and lines 40 and 35 will be better synchronized.

Mustamäe will receive new direct connections with Haabersti and Kakumäe. The restructuring of lines 12 and 13 will provide access to more destinations, while changes to line 20 will speed up connections between Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), the city center, and the port.

Kristiine will gain a new direct connection to schools at the Liivalaia-Pärnu maantee intersection, workplaces in the Maakri Quarter, and the port. Longer buses on line 24 will help reduce current capacity issues on Sõpruse puiestee.

In the city center, several new connections with all districts will be added, along with new lines passing through the city center to ensure smooth transfers and access to key logistical and social points.

The meetings to introduce the network changes will take place in Tallinn's different districts according to the following schedule:

Monday, September 9 at 6 p.m. in Pirita District Administration (Kloostri tee 6)





Tuesday, September 10 at 5 p.m. in Põhja-Tallinn District Administration (Kari 13)

Wednesday, September 11 at 5 p.m. in Haabersti vaba aja keskus (Ehitajate tee 109a)

Wednesday, September 11 at 7 p.m. in Lucca Restaurant in Tiskre (Keskpäeva tee 1)

Thursday, September 12 at 5 p.m. in Kristiine District Administration (Metalli tn 5)

Friday, September 13 at 5 p.m. in Veerise Kindergarten in Kakumäe (Veerise 1)

Monday, September 16 at 5.30 p.m. in the City Centre Administration (Nunne 18)

Tuesday, September 17 at 6 p.m. in Kaja Cultural Center in Mustamäe (E. Vilde tee 118)

Information for Nõmme and Lasnamäe districts will be made available online (in Estonian) here soon.

