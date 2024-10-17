City's transport department finds Tallinn needs Järve tram line

In early October, it was revealed that Tallinn is planning a partial reconstruction of the section of Pärnu maantee from Suur-Karja tänav to Kiisa tänav on the other side of the overpass, with the aim of creating separate bike lanes and sidewalks. Indrek Gailan, head of the Tallinn Transport Department, stated that a tram connection to the Järve area, along with an interchange hub, would be necessary to reduce traffic congestion and the number of traffic lanes in the city center.

The city's plan for the stretch between Liivalaia and Suur-Karja streets would involve a one plus one [lane] public transport corridor solution, while the section from Liivalaia to Kiisa tänav would feature a two plus two public transport corridor." Construction is expected to begin in 2026. Indrek Gailan emphasized that the city's solution is optimal under current conditions.

"We've seen a significant increase in suburban living, which creates daily commuting to and from work. This is inevitable. To offer reasonable transportation options that meet demand, the two plus two and one plus one solutions are the most feasible options we can currently consider," Gailan explained.

In the future, an interchange hub at Järve could be part of the solution.

"One option that has been analyzed involves creating a larger public transport terminal near Järve Keskus. There, a fast tram connection with short intervals could be established. Creating such a public transport hub could allow us to send people to the city center at high speed using various modes of transport and with a different street design," Gailan said.

If a Järve interchange hub were in place, it would allow for the possibility of designing Pärnu maantee's street layout with one inbound lane for cars and two outbound lanes. "The logic is that the city should be cleared of cars quickly and there shouldn't be bottlenecks on the outbound side. Otherwise, this would cause major complications in the city center," Gailan explained.

The interchange hubs would support a park-and-ride system, where parking lots are built near public transport stops. Drivers could leave their cars there and continue into the city via public transportation. According to Gailan, these types of solutions are already working.

"Currently, we have functioning park-and-ride systems near Kalev and close to Tondi's final stop. These parking lots are actively used, and they are full," Gailan said.

He added that conditions must be created for such solutions. "If the conditions aren't there, car users won't have any alternatives. But if we create these conditions over the long term, then we can also discuss various street space solutions," Gailan noted.

Deputy mayor: Pärnu maantee bike lane not happening at the expense of cars

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) confirmed that the new bike lane being added as part of the reconstruction of Pärnu maantee in the city center will not reduce the number of car lanes.

"I will try to be as clear as possible. The city of Tallinn is not building bike lanes from Tondi to the city center at the expense of car lanes. Let me put it another way: Tallinn is building two-plus-two lanes for cars from Tondi to the city center – this means we will have two-plus-two lanes for cars. Additionally, there will be a dedicated public transport lane, a bike lane and a sidewalk. The Pärnu maantee thoroughfare is large and wide, and all of this will fit," Pere explained on Thursday during an interview on Raadio 2's morning show.

The deputy mayor emphasized that his statement is based on the design specifications that form the basis for the planned street reconstruction.

"Design specifications are strict guidelines that must be followed; they are mandatory and legally prescribed, period. Once the design specifications are written, they form a set of conditions. Based on these conditions, the project will be developed, and plans will emerge. By spring, the public will also be able to see these plans, and it will be clear how we are creating two-plus-two lanes for cars on Pärnu maantee from Tondi, specifically from Kiisa tänav to the Liivalaia intersection," Pere elaborated.

He also noted that the intersection of Liivalaia tänav and Pärnu maantee is being planned for reconstruction to improve pedestrian throughput, and this will be done in conjunction with the overhaul of Liivalaia tänav.

--

