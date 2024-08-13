All Tallinn tram lines back in service from Monday

Following temporary disruptions due to the construction of the Old City Harbor tramway and a grade-separated railway crossing at Tondi, all five tram lines in Tallinn will be back in service beginning Monday, August 19.

Construction of the Old City Harbor tramway is nearing completion, which will allow for the new route to open at the start of next year, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) confirmed according to a press release.

"The number 2 tram line will be routed to Old City Harbor, initially running from Kopli to Old City Harbor to Suur-Paala," Järvan said, adding that once the construction of Ülemiste Terminal reaches a stage allowing for the passage of trams, the number 2 will then continue on toward Tallinn Airport.

"Strategically, the completion of the new tram route will enhance the reliability of Tallinn's tram network, allowing trams to turn back toward the city center if a crash or breakdown occurs on any branch," he explained. "The new tramway will also increase tram capacity at the Hobujaama junction."

As of this week, only the number 3 and 4 trams are in service in the Estonian capital. Tram services toward Kopli will be suspended through the end of August 18 due to water and sewer construction at the intersection of Kopli tänav, Sitsi tänav and Tööstuse tänav.

The Kopli-Mere puiestee tram route is currently being served by the temporary number 52 bus, departing approximately every ten minutes.

Click here for more detailed information regarding Tallinn's public transport schedules, routes and stops.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

