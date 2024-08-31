Tallinn roadworks to bring more congestion this fall

Tallinn is set for more traffic jams and delays thanks to several more roadworks projects starting or continuing in the autumn, Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Certainly the traffic jams will unfortunately be likely worse than usual, both thanks to the increased number of road users and additional construction in certain zones. Much depends on the specific area," Järvan said, going on to recommend road users rely on navigation apps, naming two well-known services.

The City of Tallinn has said it encourages all who are able to use public transport or to cycle, presumably not in winter, when traveling in central Tallinn, rather than driving.

At the same time, using public transport will require paying close attention to route changes.

Liis Spiegelberg, who heads up the public transport department at Tallinn Transport Authority (TLT), told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Starting from Sunday, September 1, we will be introducing several new schedules. We will often adjust schedules as children are returning to school, while more residents are commuting to work."

September 1 is traditionally the first day of the school year, regardless of what day of the week it falls on.

Road users in Tallinn should therefore prepare for delays and plan extra time for their commutes due to the work.

Järvan said the greatest impact this fall will be seen on Kaarli pst in central Tallinn and on Kadaka pst to the south, where an overpass is being constructed, as well as on Lastekodu and the continuing work to the Old City Harbor tram extension.

A rail tunnel on Paldiski mnt and work on Kreutzwaldi in central Tallinn will also have an impact.

Tallinn's bus network is to continue to be reorganized in early September, with the city planning to merge additional bus lines.

Järvan said changes "depend significantly on resident feedback," having already been reviewed with the leaders of each of the capital's eight districts.

One further project starts in October: Phase one of the Peterburi tee reconstruction work.

On the plus side, the long running Tondi intersection and crossing will be finished next month and open to public transport and pedestrians then, if all goes well, road vehicles from October.

The intersection was configured in a particularly idiosyncratic way, with a coming together of road, rail and tramline, often at acute angles and with an incline either side of the rail line.

