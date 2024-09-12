State-owned island harbors getting upgrades to protect against elements

Passenger ferry Kihnu Virve.
Passenger ferry Kihnu Virve. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
An upwards of €13 million project will see defensive harbor walls installed in the main ports serving three of Estonia's islands.

The harbor breakwater on the island of Kihnu, which lies in the Gulf of Riga and can be reached by boat from Pärnu, has already been completed. In the coming years, and similar structures are also to be built on Ruhnu, further out in the Gulf of Riga; Heltermaa (Hiiumaa), and at Rohuküla, on the mainland.

The Ministry of Climate has said protective structures are needed to ensure reliable connections to the islands.

Jaak Viilipus, head of the ministry's maritime Department at the Ministry of Climate. "These structures allow vessels to dock safely without any obstacles, even in harsher weather conditions. Additionally, they help extend the lifespan of harbor facilities."

The defensive structures are to cost a total of over €13 million, the bulk of which is to be covered by EU support funds.

Location of the Estonian islands of Ruhnu (circled in red) and Kihnu (blue) in the Gulf of Riga. Source: Google Maps

Viilipus added: "As of now, Kihnu is ready, the tender for Ruhnu is about to be announced, while for the Rohuküla and Heltermaa harbors, project preparation and environmental impact assessments are underway."

The state-owned Saarte Liinid is responsible for construction, and the harbor facilities themselves are owned by the state too.

The 150-meter Kihnu breakwater was completed in two months, June to August, costing about a million euros and using about 15,000 tons of aggregate and material were used, Saare Liinid spokesperson Jaanus Jürivete said.

"Now, Kihnu Harbor can be considered a sheltered harbor for vessels," Jürivete added.

Vladimir Zenjov, captain of ferry the Kihnu Virve (pictured), which has plied its trade between Kihnu and the mainland for 20 years now, noted the positive impacts of the infrastructure, saying that vessels are much more stationary at port than before, particularly when northerly winds are blowing.

"This structure definitely improves things, especially for yachts, which used to be tossed around significantly," Zenjov said.

The similar infrastructure at Ruhnu, Heltermaa, and Rohuküla must be completed by 2027, according to tender terms.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Kristi Raidla.

