TS Laevad awarded larger islands ferry connection tender to 2033

News
The TS Laevad ferry Tiiu in port at Virtsu.
The TS Laevad ferry Tiiu in port at Virtsu. Source: TS Laevad
News

Ferry operator TS Laevad was the successful bidder in a recent tender process to find a service provider linking the Estonian mainland to the largest offshore islands.

TS Laevad, a subsidiary of the part state-owned Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam), in any case is the current operator of ferries to and from Saaremaa/Muhu and the mainland, and Hiiumaa and the mainland, meaning no substantive change will result from the renewed tender.

TS Laevad serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu (Muhu) route using the Tõll and Piret ferries; the Rohuküla-Heltermaa (Hiiumaa) route the Leiger and Tiiu vessels.

Additionally TS Laevad runs an additional and/or replacement ferry, the Regula, a much older ship.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture this week declared TS Laevad winner of the public tender, meaning a public service contract for passenger transportation will now be signed between the ministry and TS Laevad for a seven-year period, running October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2033.

TS Laevad Indrek Randveer listed changes such as extended customer service hours and ticketing options as among the upcoming service improvements, as well as the full conversion of the Piret into an electric-only ferry.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:43

Wolf Group remains tight-lipped about its Russian production unit

18:08

Theologian: Disassociating MPEÕK from Moscow Patriarchate will not be easy

18:03

Aleksei Jevgrafov: There will not be a smooth transition to Estonian education

17:27

TS Laevad awarded larger islands ferry connection tender to 2033

16:50

Martin Rajasalu: Artificial intelligence no longer a toy

16:49

Outgoing deputy mayor on capital's power change: It leaves a sour taste

16:25

History Museum opens exhibition about multi-ethnic Estonia

15:51

Around 150 Narva teachers may lose their jobs in 2024 over language requirements

15:17

Hannah Lahe: It's about time we talk about lowering the voting age in Estonia

14:43

Colonel: Despite losses, Russia's battle tempo not decreasing

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

07:39

Bolt's cheaper taxi fares hit drivers' pockets

08:32

Minister to propose classing Moscow Patriarchate church as terror organization

11.04

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

10:07

Internal Security Service publishes 2023-2024 annual review

11.04

Kallas: Not possible to raise taxes in next year's budget

11.04

Ragnar Klavan: Vassiljev is ready to defend Estonia, so he's an Estonian

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo