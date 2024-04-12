TS Laevad awarded larger islands ferry connection tender to 2033

Ferry operator TS Laevad was the successful bidder in a recent tender process to find a service provider linking the Estonian mainland to the largest offshore islands.

TS Laevad, a subsidiary of the part state-owned Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam), in any case is the current operator of ferries to and from Saaremaa/Muhu and the mainland, and Hiiumaa and the mainland, meaning no substantive change will result from the renewed tender.

TS Laevad serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu (Muhu) route using the Tõll and Piret ferries; the Rohuküla-Heltermaa (Hiiumaa) route the Leiger and Tiiu vessels.

Additionally TS Laevad runs an additional and/or replacement ferry, the Regula, a much older ship.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture this week declared TS Laevad winner of the public tender, meaning a public service contract for passenger transportation will now be signed between the ministry and TS Laevad for a seven-year period, running October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2033.

TS Laevad Indrek Randveer listed changes such as extended customer service hours and ticketing options as among the upcoming service improvements, as well as the full conversion of the Piret into an electric-only ferry.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!