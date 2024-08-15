TS Laevad island ferry profits to be capped

News
TS Laevad ferry Tiiu.
TS Laevad ferry Tiiu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture plans to impose a profit cap on ferry operator TS Laevad, which serves Estonia's major islands.

The price ceiling would apply from October 2026, when the new operational period for ferry connections between the mainland and major islands starts up.

TS Laevad is a subsidiary of the Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam), which is 70 percent state-owned.

The remaining 30 percent of stock is listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

TS Laevad took in €14.7 million in ticket revenues last year, while it received €20.6 million in state subsidies in 2023.

The copany earned an additional €1.3 million in other revenues, totaling €36.7 million in sales revenues.

TS Laevad's 2023 profits came to €7.8 million.

This seemingly substantial profit has raised concerns among several figures connected to Saaremaa, who believe it is excessive.

Now, at a time when TS Laevad is from October 2026 set to start a new seven-year contract, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture plans to introduce a profit cap.

Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman (SDE) said: "The contract has been amended to include a formula for calculating reasonable business profits and for specifying that the return on capital invested by the carrier cannot exceed 8 percent."

"It is important to note that this 8 percent refers not to profit margins, but to what is considered a reasonable profit based on the capital invested by the carrier," the minister went on.

At the end of the past year, TS Laevad held assets coming to €100.9 million in total.

A maximum reasonable profit of 8 percent on this sum would slightly exceed the profit actually earned.

If profit were to calculated solely based on fixed assets, which amounted to €90.6 million, the maximum profit would instead be €7.2 million, compared with the reported €7.8 million for 2023.

According to Minister Hartman, the ministry is to start to monitor the reasonable profits on an annual basis. "If the carrier's profit exceeds 8 percent, adjustments will be made and the subsidy coming from the state budget to the carrier will be reduced accordingly," Hartman noted.

The minister said it is still too early to predict how the state subsidy to TS Laevad might change under the new contract in force form October 2026.

This is partly because, in addition to the vessels currently owned by TS Laevad, the company is also due to operate a new environmentally friendly ferry, both to be owned and constructed by the state.

Hartman added that no changes to the service conditions for passengers under the new contract are pending.

Additionally, any potential changes to ticket prices do not directly relate to the public service contract, she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:05

Competition believes won't gain from Swedbank price hike

11:32

Mark Lajal crashes out of ATP Poland tournament in round two

11:10

University students in Tartu face rising rent costs

10:44

Estonia short at least 200 veterinarians

10:10

TS Laevad island ferry profits to be capped

09:25

Health Board: Tuesday's ambulance delays in Tallinn warning, not crisis

09:09

Court rejects lawyer's call for Pruunsild case judge to be dismissed

08:33

Ministry mistakenly marks healthcare reform bill for internal use only

07:57

Thursday's weather in Estonia to remain warm and sunny

14.08

PERH: Coinciding major traumas, vacations behind Tuesday ambulance backup

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.08

Tallinn mayor proposes firing hobby school head over deportations post Updated

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

14.08

Tallinn mobility survey proposes 1+1 lanes and speed bumps for the city center

14.08

Estonia's actors defeat Finland in football 2:0 away

13.08

Auditor: Corporate tax to make it harder for foreign owners to use profits

14.08

New school year: Every fifth teacher in Estonia not fully qualified

14.08

PERH: Coinciding major traumas, vacations behind Tuesday ambulance backup

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo