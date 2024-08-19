Ruhnu ferry out of service, replacement vessels found

The Rüno.
The Rüno. Source: Urmet Kook/ERR
Replacement vessels are being used to link the island of Ruhnu to mainland Estonia, following a technical malfunction which has affected the regular ferry.

The Runö (pictured), which links Ruhnu, population 88 (2023 figures), to the mainland and also to Saaremaa, "has been taken out of service due to a technical issue. Replacement vessels are conducting the trips," Tuule Liinid, the company which operates the route, announced Sunday.

Ship's captain, Indrek Aer told Delfi that the Runö would not be returning to the route before Monday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

