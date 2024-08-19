Ruhnu ferry out of service, replacement vessels found

Replacement vessels are being used to link the island of Ruhnu to mainland Estonia, following a technical malfunction which has affected the regular ferry.

The Runö (pictured), which links Ruhnu, population 88 (2023 figures), to the mainland and also to Saaremaa, "has been taken out of service due to a technical issue. Replacement vessels are conducting the trips," Tuule Liinid, the company which operates the route, announced Sunday.

Location of the Estonian islands of Ruhnu (circled in red) and Kihnu (blue) in the Gulf of Riga. The Amalie had been making its way from Ruhnu to Kihnu at the time of Thursday night's incident. Source: Google Maps

Ship's captain, Indrek Aer told Delfi that the Runö would not be returning to the route before Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!