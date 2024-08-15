Over a dozen children fall unwell after swimming in water off Inglirand beach

Inglirand (literally 'Angel's beach') in central Tallinn.
Inglirand (literally 'Angel's beach') in central Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Several youngsters have recently been diagnosed with with various gastrointestinal infections after swimming or playing in the water at a non-approved Tallinn beach, Postimees reports.

Over the past two weeks, Tallinn Children's Hospital has admitted close to 15 children, all of whom had been playing or swimming in the water near the Russalka monument at Inglirand beach, east of the city center.

The area is very close to the ferry and cruise harbor and is not an official swimming site, meaning the Health Board (Terviseamet) strongly advises against swimming at that location.

Contaminated water, which may be the result of large ships discharging sewage and other waste, can lead to intestinal infections, and children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

The Health Board's Northern Regional Department has contacted Tallinn City Government, recommending that signs prohibiting swimming be updated, and results of a water sample taken from Inglirand are expected by Friday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

