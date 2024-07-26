Red flag still flying at Tartu's Anne Canal

Follow up water samples confirmed the level of bacteria in Tartu's Anne Canal is still above the permissible limit. Swimming is not advised.

At the start of the week, Tartu City Council announced the bathing water quality in the canal does not meet requirements.

The pollution may have come from the ducks' winter feeding area, where rainfall has caused bacteria to multiply in the water due to the warm temperatures.

The city asks people not to feed the ducks all year round.

The red flag on the beach signals to bathers that the water quality is poor.

A new water sample will be taken on Wednesday, July 31.

