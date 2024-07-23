Swimming not recommended at Tartu's Anne Canal

Enterococci and coliform bacteria levels in water samples taken from Tartu's Anne Canal were above the permissible limit and the city government advises people to avoid swimming in the area.

The pollution may have come from the ducks' winter feeding area, where rainfall has caused bacteria to multiply in the water due to the warm temperatures.

The city asks people not to feed the ducks all year round.

A red flag on the beach informs bathers about the poor water quality.

New water samples will be taken on Wednesday (July 24).

--

