Kuressaare begins chlorinating water after E. coli found in routine tests

Kuressaare Water Utility has begun chlorinating the city's water supply after routine drinking‑water tests showed, based on preliminary lab results, E. coli and other coliform bacteria at the ends of local pipelines.

Saarte Hääl reported that the samples were taken on 30 July and that, according to Kuressaare Water Utility, the information is preliminary and the official analysis protocol has not yet been issued.

The utility recommends that residents in the Upa area boil drinking water as an additional precaution before use.

According to the company, a coli‑like bacterium is an indicator that may appear at pipeline ends during warm weather and stagnant water, and its presence mainly signals the need to flush the system.

More attention is required for the E. coli bacterium found at the end of the Upa pipeline, which has not been detected in Kuressaare's water over the past three years. The utility says that a single E. coli finding does not in itself mean the city's drinking water is widely contaminated, but it does require immediate action.

Read more in Saarte Hääl.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!