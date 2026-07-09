Blue-green algae still a problem at several Harju County swimming sites

According to the Health Board's public water safety database, swimming is currently not recommended at Pikakari, Pelguranna, Haabneeme, Harku Lake and Pirita beaches.

According to the Health Board, test results from a water sample taken at Pikakari Beach on July 6 showed elevated levels of intestinal enterococci. At Pelguranna and Haabneeme beaches, E. coli levels were also elevated, indicating possible fecal contamination. Toxic blue-green algae are receding at these beaches, but swimming is still not recommended.

According to Leini Jürisaar, communications specialist for Tallinn's Põhja-Tallinn district government, the next water samples will be taken at Stroomi and Pikakari beaches on July 13, with results expected by July 15.

According to Pirita Deputy District Governor Dmitriy Fadin, the Health Board's most recent test results for Pirita Beach are from June 30 when blue-green algae were detected in a water sample. He said no new samples have been taken since then and the beach continues to fly a purple flag.

The most recent water sample from Harku Lake was taken on July 1 and also detected blue-green algae. According to Liina Kaev, cultural affairs specialist for the Haabersti district government, a purple flag is currently flying at the Harku Lake bathing area to warn of potential health risks. The district government has also posted warning signs at the beach and informed the public about the situation on its website and social media channels.

The Health Board recommends washing with clean water and soap after swimming whenever possible. Anyone who suspects poisoning should contact their family physician or call the Poison Information Center's hotline at 16662.

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