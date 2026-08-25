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Saue Municipality E. coli water contamination source still unknown

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Tap water. The contaminated water in Saue is from private bored wells and not the water mains.
Tap water. The contaminated water in Saue is from private bored wells and not the water mains. Source: Henryk Niestrój / Pixabay
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The source and extent of E. coli contamination in Saue Municipality remains unknown, with local government and the state carrying out joint sampling and investigations.

Some residents have reported severe health issues, and water from private bore wells in the suspected zone is not fit for drinking or brushing teeth, though public supply is unaffected.

The state Health Board (Terviseamet) is investigating reported illnesses to establish a link with the contamination. Work is underway to locate the source and prevent further contamination, while also delineating the affected zones.

Last weekend, local government and Environmental Board officials inspected on-site wastewater treatment systems in the northwestern area of the municipality, southwest of Tallinn, between Kivipõllu and the railway line to the west. Up to 40 systems have been inspected, and the municipality says the "overall picture is not good," with some systems failing to meet required standards. However, there are currently no grounds to conclude that any of these caused the contamination.

Drinking water has been set up for local residents affected by the contamination. Source: ERR

The situation is complicated by the fact that the speed and direction of contamination spread cannot be precisely determined. Ongoing construction work on Rauna tänav is also being investigated as a possible source.

A crisis committee convened Monday and has opted to continue efforts to determine the cause. Additional water samples will be taken from a wider area — not because the contamination zone has expanded, but to obtain a more accurate picture of groundwater quality and possible spread.

In the meantime, public fresh drinking water tanks have been made available in those areas affected.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Vahur Lauri.

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