Several beaches across Estonia report presence of blue-green algae

July has brought the perennial problem of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, to inshore Estonian waters, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports.

Imre Kaas, head of communications at the Health Board, said that several reports of blue-green algae, from different parts of the country, have been received in recent days, both on the coast and from the shores of freshwater bodies.

Kaas said: "While levels of blue-green algae remain low, the southern region recommends warnings to beachgoers."

"It is advised to not swallow water while swimming, to wash oneself off afterwards, and to change into different clothing. Special attention should be paid to children and pets. This information is particularly important given the Võru children's festival is taking place this weekend," he added.

The presence of blue-green algae in the sea off Estonia has increased compared with last month, which is a normal development, he added.

"Finnish monitoring data on the Baltic Sea shows that the abundance of blue-green algae in the sea has typically increased compared with June, while no large concentrations have been observed offshore. The arrival of offshore blue-green algae colonies to the coast depends on weather conditions, such as wind direction and strength, precipitation, and other factors," he went on.

Seawater at beaches which appears to have an unusual color, for instance gray, or yellow-green or, unsurprisingly given the name, blue-green, is often a sign of the algae's presence.

Murky water or a foamy mass on the shoreline is also a sign.

Symptoms associated with blue-green algae effects are often nonspecific and can resemble those of other illnesses, including viral infections

Children are more likely to experience health issues as a result of blue-green algae exposure than are adults, and pets are also at risk - for instance, dogs can be poisoned simply by licking their fur after swimming in water containing blue-green algae.

In cases of blue-green toxicity in pets, owners should immediately take them to the veterinarian.

ERR News reported Thursday that Cyanobacteria had been identified on Haapsalu's Paralepa and Vasikaholm beaches.

Additionally, signs have been posted warning that exposure to the water may lead to skin rashes.

Meanwhile in Võru County, two samples were taken from Lake Tamula a week apart (July 17 and July 25) and both showed low levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae.

A Health Board inspector on Thursday took a sample from Haapsalu's Paralepa Beach which revealed an exceptionally high concentration of toxic blue-green algae, with the cyanobacteria Aphanizomenon flos-aquae not known to be toxic, at least in the Baltic but which can cause skin irritation in high concentrations, being predominant.

The University of Tartu's Marine Institute (Mereinstituut) reported that traces of the potentially toxic Nodularia spumigena, Dolichospermum and Planktothrix agardhii variants were also found.

There have also been reports of blue-green algae at Kauksi beach in Ida-Viru County, but an initial assessment by lifeguards indicates that the water appears to be clear.

The situation at the Haapsalu beaches may improve if the wind direction changes, carrying the algae mass further out to sea or at least out of Haapsalu Bay, the Marine Institute added.

--

