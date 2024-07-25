Cyanobacteria algae found on Haapsalu's beaches

Cyanobacteria – also known as blue-green algae – is spreading on beaches in western Estonia and has been found on Haapsalu's Paralepa and Vasikaholm.

Newspaper Lääne Elu reported that a purple flag is flying on these beaches to make visitors aware of pollution. There are also warning signs that say the bathing water can cause rashes.

Algae blooms generally begin in mid-summer, but can also occur in late fall. It can cause unpleasant side effects, such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

