Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

Mysterious metallic fragments washing up on a Põhja-Tallinn beach have left local and state agencies scratching their heads.

While similar episodes have blighted the area before – mainly the Paljassaare peninsula and Pikakari beach in particular – the origins of the debris remain unsolved.

Authorities say that the episode is unlikely to jeopardize Pikakari beaches' international Blue Flag status, however.

Many metallic pieces (see gallery below) have washed up on the popular beach in Põhja-Tallinn (North Tallinn) or remain in the sea nearby, many of them light enough to float.

The quantity of these aluminum-like fragments varies with wind speed and direction.

The fragments vary in size too, and often resemble hooks of some kind.

Frequent visitors beach-goers strangers to the items, which have been observed in large quantities in previous years.

Beachgoer Tamara said: "Last summer, there were a lot of them, and they seemed larger than they do now. This time they are thinner, but back then, they were immediately noticeable. I watched them, and was surprised by how many there were."

Even as swimmers have long noticed the metal debris and shared pictures on social media, the Põhja-Tallinn District Government and the Environmental Agency (Keskonnaamet) only became aware of the issue thanks to an "Aktuaalne Kaamera" report made last Wednesday.

"It's sad to admit it, but this is relatively negative news for us," Aare Koll, a specialist with the district administration, said.

"We should act relatively quickly," he continued in the same vein.

"We will approach the Environmental Agency in respect of the next steps and identify the root cause, which lies in the sea. The first opportunity will be on August 28, during Läänemere päev ("Baltic Sea day"), when divers will be assisting us in assessing the situation," Koll

went on.

Ahead of that and in collaboration with beach maintenance crews and the Environmental Agency, the district government will start collecting the metal pieces from the seawater from today, Thursday.

However, the agency remains uncertain about the cause of this mass marine debris.

Tarmo Tehva, head of the Environmental Agency's Harju and Rapla counties office, said: "As of today, I believe that these are remnants of metal that entered the sea years ago, in the Pikakari Beach area, which the sea is only now washing ashore due to the wind and the waves." Tehva was unable to specify what kind of metal it is or its origin.

"Whether it fell off a passing vessel or was caused by an incident in the area is not known."

Pikakari beach is internationally recognized at Blue Flag quality and has an eco-label too.

The beach is supervised by lifeguards, while the quality of the swimming water is regularly monitored throughout the summer season.

According to Tehva, there is no reason to believe that the metal in the water affects that quality.

"Six years ago, these same metal fragments were talked about, at Pikakari beach. There is no known hazard to the public, and it is more likely fragments from the past that the sea is now washing ashore," he reitereated.

"Diving work is needed to see what lies on the bottom. It is currently unknown where exactly it comes from and how much more there may be," he added.

The Kopli peninsula has a very mixed land use confined in a relatively small area.

Near to Pikakari beach is the Paljassaare special conservation area with its nature trail, yet the industrial Paljassaare and Bekker ports are also close by.

