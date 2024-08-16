Metallic fragments on Tallinn's Pikakari beach not harmful to human health

An expert study commissioned by Põhja-Tallinn City Council has found that the small pieces of metal, which have been washing up on Tallinn's Pikakari beach, pose no risk to human health.

"According to the experts' assessment, the metal fragments found on Pikakari beach in Põhja-Tallinn do not pose a risk to human health or the environment," the district administration said on Friday.

"The metal pieces have been in the water for a long time and are not sharp. Analyses have confirmed that they do not contain dangerous metals or substances," said Põhja-Tallinn district elder Külli Tammu (Eesti 200).

The analysis of the metal fragments was carried out by Metrosert.

"The results of the analyses show that the alloy is based on aluminum (99.7 percent) and its composition is safe according to the relevant EU directive," said Metrosert board chair Aigar Vaigu.

According to the Estonian Health Board (Terviseamet) the results of the analyses on the metal fragments found at Pikakar beach provide no reason to suspect they pose any risk to the water quality or to human health.

"The Health Board has recommended that the bathing site should continue to be cleaned, that information about the possibility of metal fragments being found should be posted on the beach information board and that the source of the metal fragments should be identified if possible. We will certainly be following the Health Board's advice," said Tammur.

The mysterious metallic fragments washing up on Pikakari beach had left local and state agencies scratching their heads, with the story brought to the public's attention by ERR earlier this month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!