Tallinn's public beaches open for summer season this Sunday

The summer has finally arrived in Estonia, with this Sunday (June 1) marking the official start of Tallinn's beach season.

There are five official public swimming beaches in Tallinn: Pirita, Stroomi, Kakumäe, Harku, and Pikakari. Lifeguard services will be available at all public Tallinn beaches daily from June 1 to August 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m..

Throughout the swimming season, Forus lifeguards will ensure the safety of beachgoers, provide first aid, and monitor public order. They will also share up-to-date beach condition information several times a day – including water and air temperature, UV index, and whether swimming is permitted, as indicated by signal flags.

Persistent issues from previous years are expected to be the main challenges again this year, including alcohol consumption, littering, disorderly conduct, and swimming with pets in unauthorized areas.

"Our beaches are public spaces where everyone should feel safe and welcome. There's no room for littering, glass containers, alcohol, or reckless behavior. Respecting one another also includes keeping pets only in designated areas," emphasized Elari Kasemets, head of the Municipal Police Department.

Children's safety also remains a priority. "While lifeguards oversee general safety, parents are ultimately responsible for their children," Kasemets added, noting that lifeguards can provide wristbands where a child's name and the parent's phone number can be written.

Marko Haruoja, Forus' Northern Region Service Manager, said that lifeguards unfortunately still face situations where parents lose sight of their children. "It's hard to explain why this happens, but one reason may be a lack of risk awareness – if nothing has happened before, people often downplay important safety measures," Haruoja said.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable beach experience, Forus encourages everyone to be mindful of their own and others' wellbeing. "If you see a friend or anyone in trouble, or if a child is missing, notify the lifeguards immediately. And remember, as adults, we always set an example for the younger ones," Haruoja added.

---

