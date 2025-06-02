X!

Chilly waters do not deter beachgoers in Tallinn on first day of season

Stroomi rand beach in North Tallinn.
Stroomi rand beach in North Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The relatively cold spring this year and the resulting colder seawater has not put off members of the public who headed to the beaches on Sunday, the first official day of the season in Estonia.

One beachgoer, Lauren, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Yesterday was the first beach day. Today is the second. I'm not going into the water as the red flag is up and I think you're not allowed to swim with the red flag. Otherwise, I definitely would do."

While the red flag was flying at Tallinn's Stroomi rand beach when ERR visited, this did not put off some hardier swimmers, one of whom even waded through the sea from somewhere in nearby Kopli, apparently briefcase in hand.

As of Sunday, lifeguards were also on duty at official beaches and could explain more about what the red flag means.

Andreas Saulep, a lifeguard at Stroomi rand, said: "The red flag means that it's dangerous to swim because the water is currently really cold — 7 degrees. But we don't forbid it; they can go swimming at their own risk."
Rescues seldom need to be carried out.

Another lifeguard, Kairit Kalda, said: "Rescues occur relatively rarely — we do very good preventative work. Maybe once, if things go badly."

Another beachgoer, Johann, said he was simply enjoying the weather and was doing a spot of reading on the beach.

"I'm reading the book 'Man's Search For Meaning' (by Viktor Frankl – ed.). I come into the nature as I'm poor, I live in Mustamäe, and there it's just gray all around me."

The Health Board last month took water samples from all official swimming zones in Estonia and found all to be within the standards, which means that lifeguards will be present at swimming spots until the end of summer.

Chilly water is actually best for swimming from the perspective of public health, the board added.

Blue-green algae (Cyanobacteria), a regular blight at summertime, do not thrive in such conditions, and there are no infectious agents in the water, the Health Board said.

Right now is the best time for swimming at Stroomi rand — in addition to the lack of blue-green algae, recent mostly dry conditions mean the water is not polluted that way either.

Health Board spokesperson Imre Kaas said: "The situation with Stroomirand in Tallinn is such that when there are heavy rainfalls, pathogens from the streets reach the sewers and eventually end up here in the seawater. This is immediately visible in the samples the Health Board takes — the water quality is not stable."
If lifeguards fly a purple flag, however, this means the water is polluted and swimming is forbidden, but for the meantime, all beaches are open for swimming, paddling, sunbathing, etc.

In addition to Stroomi rand, there are four other official public swimming beaches in Tallinn: Pirita,Kakumäe, Harku, and Pikakari. Lifeguard services are available at all public Tallinn beaches daily from June 1 to August 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

--

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

