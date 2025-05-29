International Children's Games to be hosted in Tallinn for the first time

The 57th International Children's Games is bringing over a thousand young athletes from around the world to Tallinn at the beginning of August.

This is the first time the games will be held in Estonia, and over a thousand youngsters from 28 countries have been attracted.

Event organizer Robert Peets said: "The biggest challenges will be those related to transport and accommodation, especially in the first days. One thing is to plan everything in advance and make all the preparations, but since many delegations are arriving by plane, this will definitely disrupt schedules. So we'll need to start reacting and adjusting things."

Head of the Tallinn delegation Keiu Silm meanwhile said: "Practically everyone competing for Tallinn has either been a member of the Estonian national team or has placed in the top three at the Estonian championships. We needed strong support from the sports federations to ensure that the very best young athletes made it to the Children's Games."

The Tallinn team comprises 72 young athletes.

Seven sports will be contested in Tallinn: Athletics, swimming, fencing, judo, football, beach volleyball, and 3x3 basketball.

The International Children's Games are the world's largest multi-sport event for young people aged 12 to 15 and have the broader aim of raising awareness of different cultures and giving schoolchildren the opportunity to meet and compete with peers from around the globe, organizers say.

The event takes place in Tallinn August 4-7. Entry is free for spectators.

More information on the games is here.

