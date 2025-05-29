Saaremaa chess festival brings top players from 12 nations to the island

Nearly a hundred chess players from 12 countries are converging in Saaremaa's capital, Kuressaare, for the annual chess festival, which starts today, Thursday.

This year's event has attracted grandmasters such as former world champion Ruslan Ponomariov (Ukraine) and Anish Giri of the Netherlands.

Festival organizer Urmas Randma said: "All enthusiasts are welcome to come watch and participate in the chess tournament. A well-organized festival is an excellent international calling card for Saaremaa," said the

Overall up to 125 players are expected, including 20 international grandmasters, 12 international masters, and Estonia's own top chess players: Mai Narva, Kaido Külaots, Aleksandr Volodin, and Jaan Ehlvest.

"Among the players there are both young people who have only recently developed an interest in chess, as well as players who have been part of the chess world for decades," he added.

Alongside the professionals, amateur players such as film director Kaupo Kruusiauk, head of the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) Raigo Uukkivi, and magician Jürgen Veber, are competing.

The sixth Coop Saaremaa Chess Festival will take place in Kuressaare from today, Thursday, May 29 to Sunday, June 1.

The opening event takes place this evening and sees Ponomariov give a simultaneous exhibition to Saaremaa players. The festival's main program begins Friday with a blitz tournament, while the rapid tournament will be played on the Saturday and Sunday.

