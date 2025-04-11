X!

Estonia's Mai Narva wins bronze at European Chess Championships

News
{{1744357380000 | amCalendar}}
Mai Narva.
Mai Narva. Source: Lennart Ootes
News

Estonia's top women chess player Mai Narva settled for a draw against Romania's Irina Bulmaga in the last game of the Women's European Championship on the Greek island of Rhodes. The result means Narva took the bronze medal and also secured her place at the World Championships in Georgia.

Both Bulmaga and Narva had accumulated 7.5 points ahead of the final game of the Women's European Championship, with Teodora Injac of Serbia having already secured the top spot.

Bulmaga, who was in second place, and Narva, who followed her, decided to end with a draw after 13 moves. Meaning both women secured their places at the World Championships in Batumi, Georgia, in the summer.

Narva's overall record at the competition was six wins and four draws.

Serbia's Teodora Injac, who beat Narva earlier in the week, was confirmed European champion after defeating Irina Bulmaga on Thursday. Injac lost her very first match in the tournament before stringing together nine wins in a row.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:05

Estonian women's tennis team end Billie Jean King Cup campaign with win over Kosovo

19:45

Estonian kickboxer Alexandra Dzhikaeva wins gold at Thailand World Cup

19:37

Top international speakers confirmed for 2025 HeadRead literature festival

19:22

Michal: Aim is to monitor 'reserve fleet' and send out a message

18:50

Tartu Elektriteater to show classic Disney princess movies this spring

18:12

Estonian defense minister briefs NATO secretary general on 'shadow fleet' vessel

17:39

Estonia's Mai Narva wins bronze at European Chess Championships Updated

17:34

Phone scammers using Estonian numbers, building trust to target victims

17:05

Rally Estonia unveils 2025 route ahead of WRC return

16:43

Central bank: Estonia sees rise in imports and exports in February

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12:28

Estonian navy detains Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker

10.04

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

10.04

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

09.04

Students will be able to leave school with no exam results in future

10.04

Russia criticizes Estonia's church foreign influence law

13:58

Estonian minister: Kiwala seizure shows Russian shadow fleet deterrent 'works well'

10.04

Narva man gets 10-month suspended sentence for attack on Ukraine war veteran

10.04

Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo