Estonia's Mai Narva wins bronze at European Chess Championships

Estonia's top women chess player Mai Narva settled for a draw against Romania's Irina Bulmaga in the last game of the Women's European Championship on the Greek island of Rhodes. The result means Narva took the bronze medal and also secured her place at the World Championships in Georgia.

Both Bulmaga and Narva had accumulated 7.5 points ahead of the final game of the Women's European Championship, with Teodora Injac of Serbia having already secured the top spot.

Bulmaga, who was in second place, and Narva, who followed her, decided to end with a draw after 13 moves. Meaning both women secured their places at the World Championships in Batumi, Georgia, in the summer.

Narva's overall record at the competition was six wins and four draws.

Serbia's Teodora Injac, who beat Narva earlier in the week, was confirmed European champion after defeating Irina Bulmaga on Thursday. Injac lost her very first match in the tournament before stringing together nine wins in a row.

