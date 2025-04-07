Chess player Mai Narva second in ongoing European champs

Estonian chess player Mai Narva drew against Bella Hotenashvili (Georgia) in the sixth round of the ongoing Women's European Chess Championship taking place on the Greek island of Rhodes against Georgian chess player

Narva now has four wins and two draws from the six rounds, which, if tiebreakers are taken into account as well, places her second overall behind only another Georgian, Anastasia Kirtadze, who has five and a half points out of a possible six.

Hotenashvili, Teodora Injac (Serbia), and Sophie Milliet (France) are also just half a point behind the leader.

Narva next faces Injac today, Monday, playing black pieces, while Kirtadze is playing white, against Milliet.

The competition runs until Friday.

