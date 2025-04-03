X!

Estonian chess player Mai Narva wins three in a row at European champs

News
Mai Narva (Right).
Mai Narva (Right). Source: Lennart Ootes
News

Top Estonian chess player Mai Narva has won her third consecutive match at the European Women's Championship on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Narva, 25, is the only Estonian woman participating this year, the second year in a row that the competition has been held in Rhodes.

Rated by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) at 2,380, Narva joined two others in maintaining a perfect score after three rounds. She did so by winning her third match, playing white against Josefine Heinemann (Germany, FIDE rating 2,297) on Wednesday.

The championship runs until April 11.

--

