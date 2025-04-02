Four-time wrestling world champ gives Tallinn masterclass to youngsters

Hundreds of young people gathered at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn this week for a three-day wrestling camp, where Olympic champion and four-time world champion Yui Susaki (Japan) shared some of her wisdom.

Susaki won gold at the 2021 Olympics in her home country and added a bronze at last year's Paris games.

"Estonia is one of my favorite countries, so I like to be here again," she told ERR's Sport portal.

"This is my first time teaching wrestling at such a large camp, so I'd like to experience that," Susaki added.

Part of her mission is to make wrestling more popular, even in her own country.

Estonia's Epp Mäe, 2021 world championships silver medalist, has known Susaki since the cadet age group and views her support in inspiring young people as key. "When a world-class athlete comes here in person — someone you'd normally only see on social media or in videos — it excites the youth," she noted.

Susaki doesn't hold back at the camp. She shows her favorite moves and techniques that have brought her success, which is especially important when teaching younger age groups, Mäe added.

As for Mäe, expecting a new addition to the family in June meant she had to be more of a mat-side observer this time, "but I'm still present and keeping an eye on our girls," she chuckled.

--

