X!

Four-time wrestling world champ gives Tallinn masterclass to youngsters

News
Yui Susaki.
Yui Susaki. Source: ERR
News

Hundreds of young people gathered at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn this week for a three-day wrestling camp, where Olympic champion and four-time world champion Yui Susaki (Japan) shared some of her wisdom.

Susaki won gold at the 2021 Olympics in her home country and added a bronze at last year's Paris games.

"Estonia is one of my favorite countries, so I like to be here again," she told ERR's Sport portal.

"This is my first time teaching wrestling at such a large camp, so I'd like to experience that," Susaki added.

Part of her mission is to make wrestling more popular, even in her own country.
Estonia's Epp Mäe, 2021 world championships silver medalist, has known Susaki since the cadet age group and views her support in inspiring young people as key. "When a world-class athlete comes here in person — someone you'd normally only see on social media or in videos — it excites the youth," she noted.

Susaki doesn't hold back at the camp. She shows her favorite moves and techniques that have brought her success, which is especially important when teaching younger age groups, Mäe added.

As for Mäe, expecting a new addition to the family in June meant she had to be more of a mat-side observer this time, "but I'm still present and keeping an eye on our girls," she chuckled.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Elering starts Estlink 3 submarine power cable impact assessment

17:59

Former education minister: Evicting SDE from government a very risky decision

17:36

Alcohol producers say new reform does not tackle alcohol overconsumption

17:29

Four-time wrestling world champ gives Tallinn masterclass to youngsters

17:09

High electricity prices to drop in coming days

16:54

Geologist: Swamps may seem safe, but they can hide traps

16:26

Kalle Olli: Green transition costly while giving it up costlier still

16:03

Cancer mortality rates in Estonia 'significantly higher' than EU average

15:44

Center: We assume we do not have money for an election campaign

15:25

Frog migration to close traffic on Tallinn's Astangu tänav for 30 nights

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.04

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

09:41

Flights from Tallinn Airport to reach nearly 50 destinations this summer

13:29

Estonia wins 30-year-long Seaplane Harbor ownership dispute tribunal

31.03

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

31.03

Estonia borrows €250 million with 2 percent interest

01.04

Estonia pushes for Mardi, Kadripäev traditions to be included on UNESCO list

31.03

Over 800 Tsarist-era explosives found in Põhja-Tallinn

01.04

Estonian leaders mourn US soldiers who died during training exercise in Lithuania Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo