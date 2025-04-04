X!

Kristian Kullamäe's Bilbao through to FIBA Europe Cup final

News
Kristian Kullamäe.
Kristian Kullamäe. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonian national team basketball player Kristian Kullamäe's Bilbao Basket are through to the FIBA Europe Cup final after convincingly beating French team JDA Dijon 97:68 in the second semi-final leg Wednesday, before a home crowd.

While Bilbao lost the first leg away by a 19-point margin, the overall aggregate score ended up 155:145 meaning they are through.

Although Kullamäe, who plays point guard and shooting guard, did not get any court time in the match, his team won the game thanks to a strong finish, dominating the final quarter 41:16.

They next face Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki in the final, also to be played over two legs, April 16 and April 23.

PAOK beat Cholet (France) by just one point on aggregate, 178:177.

--

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

