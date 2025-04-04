X!

Henri Drell reflects on NBA, Tenerife move and dreams of EuroBasket glory

Henri Drell playing for Tenerife.
Henri Drell playing for Tenerife. Source: FIBA Champions League.
Estonian basketball star Henri Drell has shared his hopes for EuroBasket success with the national team and a potential return to the NBA.

Drell, who plays small forward, spoke to the Betsafe blog about his time in the U.S. and his future prospects.

After spending the past few years in the NBA's G-League, even getting some court time in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Drell signed with Spanish top club Tenerife in mid-March.

The team currently sits second in the Spanish domestic league at 20:5 and was the first to secure a place in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Drell said: "Tenerife is a winning team, and when their offer came, I had to decide quickly."

"Tenerife's style is very calculated and deliberate; they play a slow game. In the G-League, it was the opposite — you could go all out. Here, you need to play within a system and with the team."

Drell mainly played in the G-League, first with the Windy City Bulls and later with the Rip City Remix, the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers' affiliate team.

While in Chicago, he also appeared for the Bulls, making him only the second Estonian to play in the NBA after Martin Müürsepp, who did so in the 1990s with the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks.

Drell came close to matching that achievement with the Trail Blazers, too.
"At the time, Portland was fighting for a play-in spot, so the focus was on staying in the race. Yes, the opportunity came close, and I know why it didn't happen, but I can't tell you that," Drell said with an air of mystery.

As for the future, Drell said: "The ideal scenario is that we win EuroBasket with the Estonian national team, I'm chosen as MVP, and then an NBA contract follows. But right now, I have no idea what this summer will bring—my focus is on the current season."

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

