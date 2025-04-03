X!

Ragnar Klavan backed by over 40 clubs in Estonian FA presidential bid

News
News

Former national team and Liverpool FC defender Ragnar Klavan on Wednesday submitted the required endorsements for his candidacy as Estonian Football Association (EJL) president.

More than 40 clubs have pledged to support him on election day, Klavan said.

"The signatures required for candidacy were already amassed in January. Since then, all the effort has gone into presenting the program and communicating with clubs. This has affirmed our belief that we are on the right path – as of now, more than 40 clubs have pledged to support my program, team, and candidacy, with three months still to go. Election day will be intense, as the outcome will not be determined just by signatures on paper, but by the clubs' genuine will to implement change," Klavan said, via a press release.

"The direction Estonian football takes depends on us all. I am glad so many are willing to contribute and get involved. My focus is clear – open leadership, strong clubs, appreciation for coaches' work, and the use of innovation and technology to develop football," Klavan continued.

"Estonian football needs a strong vision and team to get things moving. Estonian football needs change. I'm grateful to everyone who has attended meetings, shared thoughts, and supported me," he added.

Klavan's campaign focuses on openness, collaboration, and meaningful dialogue.

The EJL presidential election is set for June 19, with long-term incumbent Aivar Pohlak also running for re-election.

Ragnar Klavan's candidacy was submitted by the following teams, organizations, and sports clubs: FC Santos, JK FC Mulgi, JK FC Toompea, JK Olympic, JK Paide Linnameeskond, JK Tallinna Kalev, JK Welco, Järvamaa JK, Jõgeva Spordiklubi Noorus, Koeru Spordiklubi, Kohila Jalgpallikool, Nõmme Kalju FC, Spordiklubi Martin Reimi Jalgpallikool, Spordiklubi Palivere, Tartu Kalev Jalgpalliakadeemia, Viimsi JK, Viljandi, Tulevikujalgpalli Klubi, Pärnu Spordiselts Kalev.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maarja Värv, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

How do foreign nationals feel about Estonia's decision to revoke their voting rights?

15:16

Polish President Andrzej Duda to visit Estonia

14:41

Ragnar Klavan backed by over 40 clubs in Estonian FA presidential bid

14:04

Chief vet: Estonia's climate makes Tallinn Zoo more suitable for polar bears

13:52

Members of Estonia's re-independence government: We need strong leadership

13:36

Teachers' union calling for 10% pay rise

13:35

Tariffs benefit no one, says Estonian foreign minister

13:06

Estonian chess player Mai Narva wins three in a row at European champs

12:23

LHV simplifies heirs' access to bank statements after lengthy dispute

12:04

Installing solar panels at home may become more expensive

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.04

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

02.04

Estonia wins 30-year-long Seaplane Harbor ownership dispute tribunal

02.04

Flights from Tallinn Airport to reach nearly 50 destinations this summer

02.04

Frog migration to close traffic on Tallinn's Astangu tänav for 30 nights

02.04

Mosquito season kicks off in Estonia

08:26

Planned Estonian anti-ballistic missile defense may cost over €1 billion

01.04

Estonia pushes for Mardi, Kadripäev traditions to be included on UNESCO list

02.04

Cancer mortality rates in Estonia 'significantly higher' than EU average

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo