Ragnar Klavan backed by over 40 clubs in Estonian FA presidential bid

Former national team and Liverpool FC defender Ragnar Klavan on Wednesday submitted the required endorsements for his candidacy as Estonian Football Association (EJL) president.

More than 40 clubs have pledged to support him on election day, Klavan said.

"The signatures required for candidacy were already amassed in January. Since then, all the effort has gone into presenting the program and communicating with clubs. This has affirmed our belief that we are on the right path – as of now, more than 40 clubs have pledged to support my program, team, and candidacy, with three months still to go. Election day will be intense, as the outcome will not be determined just by signatures on paper, but by the clubs' genuine will to implement change," Klavan said, via a press release.

"The direction Estonian football takes depends on us all. I am glad so many are willing to contribute and get involved. My focus is clear – open leadership, strong clubs, appreciation for coaches' work, and the use of innovation and technology to develop football," Klavan continued.

"Estonian football needs a strong vision and team to get things moving. Estonian football needs change. I'm grateful to everyone who has attended meetings, shared thoughts, and supported me," he added.

Klavan's campaign focuses on openness, collaboration, and meaningful dialogue.

The EJL presidential election is set for June 19, with long-term incumbent Aivar Pohlak also running for re-election.

Ragnar Klavan's candidacy was submitted by the following teams, organizations, and sports clubs: FC Santos, JK FC Mulgi, JK FC Toompea, JK Olympic, JK Paide Linnameeskond, JK Tallinna Kalev, JK Welco, Järvamaa JK, Jõgeva Spordiklubi Noorus, Koeru Spordiklubi, Kohila Jalgpallikool, Nõmme Kalju FC, Spordiklubi Martin Reimi Jalgpallikool, Spordiklubi Palivere, Tartu Kalev Jalgpalliakadeemia, Viimsi JK, Viljandi, Tulevikujalgpalli Klubi, Pärnu Spordiselts Kalev.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!