Estonia up two places in FIFA men's international football team list

Estonia's men's national football team has risen two places to 121st in the FIFA world rankings, its highest position since October 2023 and the best among the three Baltic states.

Estonia is now sandwiched between Togo and Niger. Of its neighbors, Sweden ranks 28th, Russia 35th (both down one place), Finland 69th (no change), Latvia 138th (up two spots), and Lithuania 143rd (down one).

At the top, Argentina stays number one, followed by Spain, France, England, Brazil, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, and Germany.

One of its 2026 World Cup Group I qualifying competitors, Moldova, ranks below Estonia in 154th place (down three spots), while Norway (38th) and Israel (78th) are above, in addition to Italy in the top 10.

After two qualifying games, Estonia ranks second with one win and one loss (against Moldova and Israel, respectively).

