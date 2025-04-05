Narva hockey players evaded anti-doping agents for 40 minutes before testing

More information has come to light on a ban on two ice hockey players put in place by the Estonian anti-doping authority after two of its testers were subject to verbal abuse in the course of performing their duties.

The Estonian Anti-Doping and Sports Ethics Foundation (EADSE) issued a provisional violation to Narva PSK players Kirill Ilin and Maksim Berežonov, for breaching point 2.3 of the international anti-doping (WADA) code, which deals with "evading sample collection, refusal, or failure to submit to sample collection," Delfi reported.

EADSE lead investigator Remo Perli clarified that although the players eventually provided samples, this was around 40 minutes after the initial summons to do so.

The pair were also out of the testers' sight during that time.

"This was a very clear refusal to be tested," Perli said.

Ilin and Berežonov have until next Friday to explain their actions to EADSE, after which their further fate will be decided, while it will take about two more weeks for the results of the doping tests to be known.

A Narva PSK assistant coach was also issued a provisional competition ban for breaching rule 2.9, which refers to "participation or attempted participation by an athlete or other person."

This concerns "Assisting, encouraging, aiding, abetting, conspiring, covering up, or any other intentional involvement in any act or attempted act by another person that constitutes an anti-doping rule violation or an attempt to violate Article 10.14.1."

Delfi reported earlier in the week that EADSE testers had presented in the locker room at the opening match of the Estonian championship finals at Astri Arena in Tartu last Saturday, between Tartu Välk and Narva.

On attempting to obtain samples, they were reportedly subjected to abusive taunts in the Russian language from Narva players.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!