X!

Two new documentaries about 2019 Nordic skiing doping scandal set for release this October

News
Mati Alaver (right) at his Harju County Court hearing, late last year.
Mati Alaver (right) at his Harju County Court hearing, late last year. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Two different documentaries about former Estonian national skiing coach Mati Alaver and the doping scandal that rocked the sport after the 2019 Nordic World Ski Championships are set to be screened in Estonia this October.

The first documentary to reach viewers will be "Kindral" ("The General") – a nickname given to Mati Alaver from within the international doping fraternity.

Director Mihkel Ulk said that watching the film should make viewers feel disgusted by the web of lies.

"It was important that the story be told in as straightforward a manner as possible," Ulk said on Wednesday. "There are no numbers, hemoglobin levels, or complicated chemical names; the goal was simply to explain the story to people in a simple and emotional way."

"The film focuses on journalists who have worked hard to even get us talking about this topic at all," Ulk continued.

"The goal of coaches and doping offenders is to keep this out of the public eye. They have tried to hide it. Since Estonia lacks the legislation and institutions that could expose these sins in the way that happened in Austria, for example, it is the media that has to do this work."

"This film was needed because Estonians have always wanted to believe that we have special athletes," said Ulk.

"One person watched the film and when we asked how they liked it, they said it was 'depressing.' I think that's a very good assessment; this film is supposed to be depressing. We've laid out the lies, so people can watch them and form their own opinions. We're not just talking about Mati Alaver, but also Karel Tammjärv. It must be acknowledged that he is one of the few who has spoken openly about this, but the fact is that he also lied in interviews after the Seefeld scandal," Ulk added.

On Wednesday, Estonian media outlet Eesti Ekspress published a story outlining how a month before the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria, an attempt was made to cover up the positive A blood sample provided by Aleksei Poltoranin, who was coached by Andrus Veerpalu at the time.

"We have known about this news for half a year and kept it quiet so that we could talk about it just before the film was released. And as per usual, the people involved are keeping quiet," Ulk added.

According to the director, there is no hope Alaver or Veerpalu will communicate with the media about the subject of their own accord.

"That won't happen anytime soon, if ever. Alaver and Veerpalu have decided to remain silent. The saddest thing is that it would be exciting to read, hear and see, but since Alaver, at least, is a pathological liar, what could we possibly believe?"

On October 22, ETV will premiere another documentary on the same subject. The two-parter "Mati Alaver – From Light to Shadow" will be shown on ERR's investigative show "Pealtnägija"

"Kindral" will be screened at Tallinn's Artis Cinema on October 17 before general release at Apollo cinemas across Estonia from October 31.

More details about the scandal can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:51

Yle: Finnish fighter jets may soon be able to fly in Estonian airspace

19:47

Two new documentaries about 2019 Nordic skiing doping scandal set for release this October

19:30

Winner announced in Lasnamäe swimming pool complex design competition

18:47

Estonian swimming star Eneli Jefimova: The US training regime suits me well

18:05

Estonia's first pro golf tournament set for summer 2026

17:20

Estonia marks 100 years of puppet pioneer Heino Pars with film screenings

16:37

Estonia bars entry of three Latvian MPs until end of local elections period

16:24

Women local election candidates in minority in all but 2 of Estonia's municipalities

15:57

Abandoned agreements and unratified treaties: Why Saatse Boot is still Russian territory

15:26

New law would let authorities to inspect animal breeders without court approval

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.10

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

13.10

Gallery: US Army tank unit arrives in Estonia

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

14.10

Estonian court orders crypto trader to pay Ukrainian NGO 30x value of Russian donation

14.10

Estonia inks deal launching new Defense League drone training for civilians

13.10

Estonia backs EU push to make housing more affordable

14.10

EU digital border system goes live at Estonia's checkpoints

10:38

Estonia sanctions Russian judges who sentenced museum director to penal colony

13:16

Report: Semaglutide effective but too expensive to universally adopt in Estonia

14.10

Estonian doctors' median salary with bonuses €5,115 per month Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo