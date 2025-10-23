X!

Estonian cinemas still struggling to attract audiences

News
The opening of the new Apollo Plaza in Tallinn.
The opening of the new Apollo Plaza in Tallinn. Source: Martin Dremljuga
News

School holidays have a positive effect on cinemas, bringing people to otherwise empty auditoriums. However, attendance has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, which, according to cinema operators, is mainly due to changing habits.

School holidays, Christmas and New Year are the best times of year for Estonian cinemas.

However, even then, the economic pressure is felt, with cinemas forced to compete not only with one other but also with home streaming platforms.

"I have a TV and everything else at home. Why should I go to the cinema when I can watch everything for free at home? Look at how much popcorn costs at the cinema and how much it costs in the store," one cinema-goer, Kirill, told ERR.

"Of course, that hits your pocket. We can't go more than once a month, but today we got a small tub of popcorn and sat in the Lux hall. Everything was great," said another movie fan, Irina, adding that she also keeps an eye on promotional campaigns to save money.

According to cinema chain Apollo, movie lovers are price-sensitive, which is why the number of people taking advantage of promotional campaigns has grown. The situation is further complicated by the fact that there aren't many great blockbusters out at the moment. "When there are discount campaigns, people come to the cinema much more, and that's noticeable. In fact, if it's a really good movie, people will come even at the regular price. Unfortunately, the proportion of big movies has simply declined over time," said Maarja Kaalep, sales and marketing manager for Apollo Cinemas in the Baltics.

Even Tallinn's oldest cinema, Kino Sõprus, is seeing smaller and smaller audiences these days.

It is worrying that young people are no longer even interested in going to the cinema, which is why it is important to nurture a new generation of cinema-goers.

"Compared to last year, the number of visitors to Sõprus has fallen by almost 25 percent. We are approaching this problem from two angles. On the one hand, we are recognizing change and behavior and rewarding repeat cinema visits, which is why we have the Sõprus card, which allows you to go to the cinema at half price. On the other hand, we are working on film education," said Gert Põrk, CEO of Sõprus cinema.

"When talking to young people and asking them if or when they go to the cinema, it is their reactions that are worrying. For them, it is no longer an option or something they would consider doing. They laugh, but I believe that with long-term work and the popularization of film education, it is possible to change this," added Põrk.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Isamaa prepared to give Tartu mayor role to Reform Party

19:52

Saatse Boot environmental assessment canceled to speed up bypass construction

19:35

Estonian cinemas still struggling to attract audiences

19:20

Allied forces adapting to Estonian terrain in Bold Panzer training exercises

18:50

Gallery: Major Estonian-German art exhibition arrives in Tallinn

18:11

Mark Lajal out of ATP Challenger tournament in Brest

17:25

Judges do not support justice minister's plan to merge courts

17:00

Three minors detained as suspects in brutal Raasiku murder Updated

16:40

Estonian children's history textbook crowned Europe's best

15:44

Estonia wants its tiny but mighty language on Duolingo

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.10

Invasive Sika deer stag spotted in Pärnu County Updated

21.10

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

09:45

Estonia to procure South Korean Chunmoo rocket launchers

15:44

Estonia wants its tiny but mighty language on Duolingo

10:46

'Small' Saatse Boot detour around Russian territory complete

11:51

Tallink profits down 90 percent in first nine months of 2025

17:00

Three minors detained as suspects in brutal Raasiku murder Updated

22.10

Work underway to restore Tallinn trolleybus system ahead of next year's return

22.10

Mia Mulenok crowned Fit-Model world champion in Dubai

22.10

Estonia behind other Baltic countries in wind farm construction

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo