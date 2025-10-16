Program announced for Black Nights Festival (PÖFF) short film competition

The program has been announced for this year's PÖFF Shorts competion, with 12 world premieres among the 28 films to be shown.

A total of 28 short fiction, documentary and animated films are competing in this year's PÖFF Shorts competition having been shortlisted from the total of 98 submissions

This year's PÖFF Shorts eatures 12 world premieres, including Manfred Vainokivi's "10,000 Steps to the Smoking Area," Kateryna Hantseva's "Am I Ukrainian Enough?" and Robert Raska Ly's "A Microphone in the Head."

"PÖFF Shorts' national competition program remains one of our most anticipated sections. It's no surprise, considering how vibrant and creative the Estonian short film landscape has become," said PÖFF Shorts director Mari Liis Keevallik.

The films in the national competition will be evaluated by a three-member jury comprising festival programmers Jana Riemann (Germany) and Holger Lang (Austria) and comedian Ann Vaida (Estonia).

In addition to the award given by the international jury for Best Short Film, which comes with eligibility for an Academy Award nomination, Radiator IP Sales will select a special distribution prize from among the competing films.

PÖFF Shorts takes place from November 11-19 at cinemas in Tallinn and Tartu.

More information, including screening times, can be found here.

---

