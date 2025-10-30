Scottish movie star James McAvoy coming to Tallinn for Black Nights Film Festival

James McAvoy, who is known for his roles in hit movies including "The Last King of Scotland," "Atonement," and "X-Men," is set to present his directorial debut "California Schemin'" in Tallinn at this year's Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).

James McAvoy's directorial debut "California Schemin'" tells the true story of Dundee rappers Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd in the early 2000s. Despite being talented and hungry for success, the duo were dismissed for sounding "too Scottish" to make it in hip hop.

Undeterred, they hatched an audacious plan: fake American identities, re-record their tracks with Californian accents, and hustle their way into the heart of the U.K. music industry as "Silibil N' Brains" – childhood friends of D12 and stars-in-the-making.

To their shock, the plan works. Record deals, media buzz and gigs with hip hop legends follow. But as their deception deepens, the pressure mounts and cracks begin to show.

MacAvoy will introduce "California Schemin'" at the Tallinn Black Nights film Festival (PÖFF) on Saturday, November 8 at Apollo Kino Plaza. The screening is followed by a 20-minute Q&A with McAvoy and producer Danny Page.

James McAvoy can also be seen in another film at this year's PÖFF –Jamie Adams' "Turn Up the Sun," which will have its world premiere in Tallinn on November 12. The screening will be followed by a 20-minute Q&A session with Adams, and producers Rebecca Miller and Cara Shine.

The 2025 Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) takes place from November 7 to 23.

More information, including the full program, is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!