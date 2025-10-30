X!

Scottish movie star James McAvoy coming to Tallinn for Black Nights Film Festival

News
Source: PÖFF
News

James McAvoy, who is known for his roles in hit movies including "The Last King of Scotland," "Atonement," and "X-Men," is set to present his directorial debut "California Schemin'" in Tallinn at this year's Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).

James McAvoy's directorial debut "California Schemin'" tells the true story of Dundee rappers Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd in the early 2000s. Despite being talented and hungry for success, the duo were dismissed for sounding "too Scottish" to make it in hip hop.

Undeterred, they hatched an audacious plan: fake American identities, re-record their tracks with Californian accents, and hustle their way into the heart of the U.K. music industry as "Silibil N' Brains" – childhood friends of D12 and stars-in-the-making.

To their shock, the plan works. Record deals, media buzz and gigs with hip hop legends follow. But as their deception deepens, the pressure mounts and cracks begin to show.

MacAvoy will introduce "California Schemin'" at the Tallinn Black Nights film Festival (PÖFF) on Saturday, November 8 at Apollo Kino Plaza. The screening is followed by a 20-minute Q&A with McAvoy and producer Danny Page.

James McAvoy can also be seen in another film at this year's PÖFF –Jamie Adams' "Turn Up the Sun," which will have its world premiere in Tallinn on November 12. The screening will be followed by a 20-minute Q&A session with Adams, and producers Rebecca Miller and Cara Shine.

The 2025 Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) takes place from November 7 to 23.

More information, including the full program, is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Government submits energy sector development plan to Riigikogu

19:40

Scottish movie star James McAvoy coming to Tallinn for Black Nights Film Festival

19:01

Estonia rejects biometric passport exceptions for Russian children

18:22

Estonia's Elena Malõgina cruises into Glasgow ITF quarter-finals

17:43

Government greenlights slashing Estonia's gambling tax

17:01

Year of the Book tapestry arrives in Võru

16:52

Estonia and Ireland to renovate Ukrainian hospital's ICU, train medical staff

16:20

Tallinn investigating heads of markets for embezzlement and fraud

16:01

Report: Every fourth Estonian parent has hired a private tutor for their child

15:47

Eesti Laul 2026 finalists to be announced Thursday, Friday on ETV

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

29.10

Finnish shipyard ends Estonian firms' contracts over alleged Ukrainian worker exploitation

14:39

E-scooter rider killed in road traffic accident in Tartu Updated

28.10

NATO allies shoot down unidentified drone over US barracks in Estonia

29.10

National Library of Estonia picks giant cabbage sculpture as ode to books

29.10

Lithuania-Belarus border closure could bring more traffic to Estonia

28.10

Average monthly salaries at 2 state-owned companies exceed €5,000

29.10

Study: 'Kulak' label difficult to get rid of in Soviet Estonia

07:35

US will not reduce number of troops in Estonia, defense minister says

15:29

EDF commander: War hysteria doing Estonia a disservice

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo