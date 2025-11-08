X!

Gallery: Scottish movie star James McAvoy debuts first film at Tallinn's PÖFF

Scottish movie star James McAvoy's PÖFF press conference in Tallinn. November 8, 2025.
Actor James McAvoy is in Tallinn for the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), where a press Q&A prefaced Saturday's screening of his directorial debut "California Schemin'."

The film, which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this fall, tells the wild true story of Scottish rap duo Silibil N' Brains, who faked being American for three years to land a record deal — eventually even landing a tour with Eminem.

McAvoy, known for his roles in "Atonement," "The Last King of Scotland" and the X-Men franchise, began his career on British TV before breaking through with "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" in 2005.

Over the years, he's worked with heavyweights like M. Night Shyamalan, David Leitch, Judd Apatow and Danny Boyle.

"California Schemin'" screens again in Tallinn on November 15.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

