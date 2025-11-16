X!

British star Simon Pegg on battling depression and alcoholism: 'I didn't want to die'

News
Simon Pegg in Tallinn, November 12, 2025.
Simon Pegg in Tallinn, November 12, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

British comedian and screenwriter Simon Pegg has been in Tallinn for the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).

He spoke to "Ringvaade" about his career, experiences and personal battles.

Pegg said he had been invited to Tallinn by a friend, Welsh director Jamie Adams, whose movie "Turn Up the Sun!" (Estonian: "Lase päike särama") premiered at PÖFF. Since most of the cast had been unable to make it to Tallinn, Adams found himself a bit on his own and so had asked Pegg along too.

Pegg, 55, also spoke candidly about his battles with alcohol and depression, leading up to the latest installment of the "Mission Impossible" series of movies. "I was struggling with depression and I was kind of, you know, using alcohol as a way of anesthetizing those feelings, and hadn't really reached a point of understanding of where I was, you know, and when I started on Mission Impossible IV I had just managed to figure it out and stop drinking and try and get mentally healthy, and doing Mission Impossible IV and being as looked after as I was on that film really helped me a lot."

A will to live and a reason to, particularly with the birth of his daughter, helped him fight the difficult times, Pegg went on. "I didn't want to die – it's that simple! I'd just had a child, and she is my absolute world, you know, and I realized if I was gonna be a present figure in her life, and live to see her grow up, I was gonna have to change how I was behaving, so I did."

Exercise and nutrition have also played a huge role. "I was in the gym this morning in this very hotel. I love it, it's great, I think when you have a personality which is addictive, you just make sure that it's focused on something which is good for you, rather than something that's bad for you, so something like fitness – I have ADHD so I tend to hyperfocus on things, so I try and shift that focus onto positive things, and keeping fit, and eating well, they're positive things," Pegg added.

The rest of the "Ringvaade" interview, which can be watched by clicking on the video player below.

How Pegg got into comedy, his long-term collaboration with filmmaker Edgar Wright and actor Nick Frost, his other roles, including as Buck the weasel in the "Ice Age" series of children's animations, the difference between working on a U.S. versus a U.K. movie, and Pegg's side hustle as a DJ are the other main topics touched on.

PÖFF runs until next Sunday, November 23. The official event site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:19

Reform Party's Tallinn branch elects Maris Lauri as chair

16:01

British star Simon Pegg on battling depression and alcoholism: 'I didn't want to die'

15:12

Prime minister: Growth council met mostly with positive feedback

14:02

Estonian Olympic ski star caught up in doping scandal now works for Ukraine team

12:18

Marten Liiv sets two Estonian speed skating records at world cup stage

11:04

Court declines to halt wolf cull

10:52

Daniil Glinka makes Estonian tennis history after reaching Canada final

10:01

Narva coalition deal signed, council majority of just one

09:27

Estonia opens new business center in its Berlin embassy

08:53

Transport Administration: Risk of black ice and slippery roads remains

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

15.11

Estonia to gain billions more than it pays in also from next EU budget

14.11

EDF intelligence: Ukraine can hold Pokrovsk for another week or two

13.11

Limp Bizkit's Tallinn concert cancelled

14.11

US B-52 bomber flies training mission over Estonia

15.11

Tehumardi Memorial becomes first reinterpreted monument in Estonia

14.11

Estonia to raise retirement age to 65 years and 3 months in 2028

15.11

Estonia joins group developing next-gen infantry fighting vehicles

15.11

Estonia to give Ukraine €3.5 million for Starlink systems

15.11

Tire changing season kicks into overdrive in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo