Gallery: British comedy star Simon Pegg meets the fans at PÖFF

British comedy actor and writer Simon Pegg spoke about his career at the annual Black Nights Film Festival on Wednesday.

Pegg, 55, is closely associated with actor Nick Frost, is famed for appearances in movies such as "Shaun of the Dead" and TV comedies including "Spaced" and "Big Train."

The actor was in town for the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) and spoke at a public event, moderated by film journalist Andrei Liimets, about his career.

The Black Nights Film Festival runs until November 23.

