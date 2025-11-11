UK comedy actor Simon Pegg in Tallinn for PÖFF festival

Pegg, 55, well known from TV comedies "Big Train" and "Spaced" and comedy movies "Shaun of the Dead" and "Hot Fuzz," among many other appearances, is to give a public talk at the Nordic Hotel Forum's Sirius conference hall on Wednesday, November 12, at 5 p.m. He will talk about his career and impressions of PÖFF with moderator Andrei Liimets, a journalist.

