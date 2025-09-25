X!

Tartu Elektriteater to screen musical comedy horror program this October

"Chainsaws Were Singing." Source: Screenshot from the movie
This October, Tartu's Elektriteater will screen a special selection of musical horror comedies from both Estonia and abroad.

According to Rasmus Rääk, program director at Elektriteater, the horror bonanza was inspired by last year's big surprise on the Estonian movie scene – Sander Maran's film "Mootorsaed laulsid" ("Chainsaws Were Singing").

"While the appeal of horror films usually lies in watching them alone, when even the light from the screen can become a source of anxiety in your otherwise cozy living room, as has been proven by the many successful screenings of "Chainsaws were Singing" at HÕFF (The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival), Tartuff ( Tartu Love Film Festival) and in cinemas across Estonia, this genre works best in a cinema – when laughing or singing along with other people," explained Rääk.

Along with Maran's movie, Elektriteater will also screen Helle Karise's "Nukitsamees" ("Bumpy"), Brian De Palma's "Phantom of the Paradise," Frank Oz's "Little Shop of Horrors," and "Cannibal! The Musical" by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Topping the bill will be Jim Sharman's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary.

According to Rääk, the program was put together to include a combination of cult classics along with movies that were close to Sander Maran's heart and that he had referenced in interviews as having inspired his own work.

Rääk described The Rocky Horror Picture Show as "the cherry on top" of the program with the initially scheduled screening selling out more than a month in advance. "We don't want to leave anyone out of the fun, so we are planning an additional screening on the same night," Rääk said.

Tartu Elektriteater's October musical comedy horror program begins on October 10, with movies showing until October 31.

More information is available here.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

