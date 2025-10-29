X!

Tartu Elektriteater to open new premises in heart of city

Elektriteater is opening a new cinema hall in the center of Tartu.
Elektriteater is opening a new cinema hall in the center of Tartu.
Tartu's only arthouse cinema, Elektriteater, is set to open a new hall in a building in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) on November 10.

The new 42-seat cinema hall will be located in a building on the corner of Town Hall Square and Kompanii tänav 2 – right in the heart of Tartu.

The cinema will operate in its new premises in cooperation with Contriber & Philly Joe's Tartu, as well as the Kakurega cocktail bar. The first film to be screened in the new premises will be Damien Chazelle's "La La Land" on Monday, November 10.

According to Elektriteater's production manager Oskar Kobar, opening a second hall fulfills a long-term dream.

"We have been scouring real estate portals for years to find suitable premises for a cinema, but unfortunately without success. Now fortune has finally smiled on us, and we are creating one of Tartu's most unique cinema halls right in the heart of the city," said Kobar.

Kobar added that the team have also been searching for a long time for a cozy place where cinema-goers can spend time before and after screenings to reflect on films, art and life, either alone or with each other.

"The Japanese-inspired bar 'Kakurega,' which operates in the same premises, helps us create the right environment for this. In addition to the cinema, 'Elektriteatri Koolikino,' where children and young people can learn how to make films, will also get new premises."

According to program director Rasmus Rääk, the second hall will make it possible to offer a much broader film selection to the public.

"In recent years, we have had to turn down quite a few films and special programs because we simply couldn't fit everything into one hall. The second hall alleviates this situation considerably and also opens up the possibility of keeping films in the program for a longer period of time. There are also some films that work better in the more intimate environment offered by the new hall, which is opening on Town Hall Square," said Rääk.

Editor: Michael Cole

