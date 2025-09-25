Estonia's Festheart film festival bringing top LGBT+ films to Tartu, Rakvere

Festheart film festival returns to Tartu and Rakvere this fall with a global showcase of the best recent LGBT+ films, from Berlin hits to Latin American premieres.

The ninth Festheart LGBT+ film festival opens with Norwegian director Dag Johan Haugerud's "Dreams (Sex Love)," the Golden Bear-winning finale of a trilogy, following 17-year-old Johanne as she chronicles a crush on her teacher — though it's unclear if it's real or just a dream.

Berlin Teddy Award winner "Lesbian Space Princess" is an Australian animated adult sci-fi comedy in which Princess Saira must rescue her ex-girlfriend in a wild space adventure.

Its witty humor contrasts with last year's Cannes Queer Palm winner, the stark Romanian drama "Three Kilometers to the End of the World," exploring the consequences of homophobia in the idyllic Danube Delta.

In a similarly remote small town, middle-aged childhood friends confront work and friendship challenges in Iceland's humorous "Odd Fish," where one revelation — that a character has always felt they were a woman — tests their bond.

French cinema is represented at this year's fest with "Love Me Tender," in which Vicky Krieps plays a mother navigating same-sex relationships while fighting her ex for custody of their son.

In Italian director Luca Guadagnino's sensational "Queer," a washed-up writer searches for love across 1950s Mexico and the Amazon, with Daniel Craig portraying William S. Burroughs' alter ego.

Three Latin American entries round out the program. Argentine director Marco Berger returns with his fifth film, the black-and-white fantasy "Perro Perro," where Juan discovers a neglected man seeking love and care during summer vacation.

The Argentine romantic comedy "300Letters" traces a social media couple's breakup, while Brazilian erotic thriller "Night Stage" — presented in person by directors Filipe Matzembacher and Marcio Reolon — dives into a secret affair between an actor and a politician.

Beyond films, actors will also give a staged reading of a new short film script by Tanel Jan Palg, and on October 5, a panel on queer literature and the queering of literature will feature Brigitta Davidjants, Jim Ashilevi and Ketlin Priilinn.

Afterparties in both cities continue festival tradition, hosted by Tartu drag collective House of KuKo.

Festheart runs from September 26 through 28 at Tartu Elektriteater and October 3 through 5 at Rakvere Teatrikino.

