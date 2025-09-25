X!

Estonia's Festheart film festival bringing top LGBT+ films to Tartu, Rakvere

News
Dag Johan Haugerud's
Dag Johan Haugerud's "Dreams (Sex Love)." Source: film still
News

Festheart film festival returns to Tartu and Rakvere this fall with a global showcase of the best recent LGBT+ films, from Berlin hits to Latin American premieres.

The ninth Festheart LGBT+ film festival opens with Norwegian director Dag Johan Haugerud's "Dreams (Sex Love)," the Golden Bear-winning finale of a trilogy, following 17-year-old Johanne as she chronicles a crush on her teacher — though it's unclear if it's real or just a dream.

Berlin Teddy Award winner "Lesbian Space Princess" is an Australian animated adult sci-fi comedy in which Princess Saira must rescue her ex-girlfriend in a wild space adventure.

Its witty humor contrasts with last year's Cannes Queer Palm winner, the stark Romanian drama "Three Kilometers to the End of the World," exploring the consequences of homophobia in the idyllic Danube Delta.

In a similarly remote small town, middle-aged childhood friends confront work and friendship challenges in Iceland's humorous "Odd Fish," where one revelation — that a character has always felt they were a woman — tests their bond.

French cinema is represented at this year's fest with "Love Me Tender," in which Vicky Krieps plays a mother navigating same-sex relationships while fighting her ex for custody of their son.

In Italian director Luca Guadagnino's sensational "Queer," a washed-up writer searches for love across 1950s Mexico and the Amazon, with Daniel Craig portraying William S. Burroughs' alter ego.

Three Latin American entries round out the program. Argentine director Marco Berger returns with his fifth film, the black-and-white fantasy "Perro Perro," where Juan discovers a neglected man seeking love and care during summer vacation.

The Argentine romantic comedy "300Letters" traces a social media couple's breakup, while Brazilian erotic thriller "Night Stage" — presented in person by directors Filipe Matzembacher and Marcio Reolon — dives into a secret affair between an actor and a politician.

Beyond films, actors will also give a staged reading of a new short film script by Tanel Jan Palg, and on October 5, a panel on queer literature and the queering of literature will feature Brigitta Davidjants, Jim Ashilevi and Ketlin Priilinn.

Afterparties in both cities continue festival tradition, hosted by Tartu drag collective House of KuKo.

Festheart runs from September 26 through 28 at Tartu Elektriteater and October 3 through 5 at Rakvere Teatrikino.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:04

Tartu Elektriteater to screen musical comedy horror program this October

18:48

Young Estonians having kids for love, not practical reasons

18:17

EKRE ousts dozens of members over rival local election bids

17:53

Estonia's Festheart film festival bringing top LGBT+ films to Tartu, Rakvere

17:06

Expert: 2026 state budget so much activities-based nonsense

17:03

Hunters in border areas say no wild boar to cull despite state order

16:40

Urmas Reinsalu: Tax policy twitching to continue

16:36

Reformed criminal still struggling to get Estonian citizenship

16:08

Estonian animation 'Mystery of Missing Socks' wins best kids' film in Spain

15:41

Lithuanian national post carrier brings competition to Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

13:23

Estonian museum director sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia by Russian court Updated

24.09

Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

24.09

Estonia approves budget with 4.5 percent of GDP deficit for 2026

10:44

Mahatma Gandhi statue finally installed in Tallinn

23.09

Italy extends air defense systems rotation in Estonia after Russian airspace incursion

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

13:56

Government to modernize Language Act to meet labor market needs

24.09

MP: It's time Estonia formed a stance on Palestine

08:14

Expert: UN Security Council airspace violation talks highly successful for Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo