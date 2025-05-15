X!

Estonian queer short film collection coming to Tallinn, Tartu this weekend

News
Short film
Short film "The Night of Purple Horrors" (2024). Source: Alana Proosa
News

This weekend, "Lilla Pleasure," a collection of Estonian queer short films, will be screened in Tallinn and Tartu, followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers.

Curated by LGBT+ community maker space Q-Space, "Lilla Pleasure" is a collection of LGBT+ short films created by Estonian filmmakers in recent years.

The selection spans a variety ranging from professionally made feature films starring well-known actors and activists to experimental student films and video art.

All of them explore themes of identity, the history and present of LGBT+ people, drag, the celebration of queerness and the manifestation of diversity in culture and society.

The collection includes:

"Mother," by Nadya Tjuška (2024)
"Grandma, meet Mary!" by Kaire Russ (2021)
"ASMR to Heal a Broken Heart" by Temake (2024)
"All the Love in the WORLD," by Rodion Furs (2022)
"The Night of Purple Horrors," by Kadri Nikopensius (2024)

"Lilla Pleasure" will be screened at Kino Artis in Tallinn on Saturday, May 17 and Tartu's Elektriteater on Sunday, May 18.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15.05

Highland cattle arrive to maintain Estonia's Paljassaare coastal meadow

15.05

Kalamaja Museum's new outdoor exhibition explores district's past

15.05

Estonian queer short film collection coming to Tallinn, Tartu this weekend

15.05

EDF Headquarters chief: Estonia had no plans to board 'shadow fleet' vessel

15.05

Estonian court upholds decision to withhold funding from Moscow-linked church

15.05

Gallery: Estonian Maritime Museum's new jubilee exhibition opens in Tallinn

15.05

Convoy of 34 vehicles to be sent from Estonia to Ukraine

15.05

Tallinn's Kalamaja Days taking place this weekend

15.05

Estonia not planning on raising 60-year age limit for reservists

15.05

Former justice chancellor: License plate cameras handling reminiscent of Trump

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.05

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace

15.05

Navy escorts suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker out of Estonian waters Updated

15.05

FM: Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect shadow fleet vessel Updated

15.05

Unemployment hits highest level in 12 years in Estonia Updated

14.05

Public warning system test reveals several shortcomings

14.05

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

15.05

Government agrees to relax rules for hiring foreign workers

12.05

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo