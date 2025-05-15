Estonian queer short film collection coming to Tallinn, Tartu this weekend

This weekend, "Lilla Pleasure," a collection of Estonian queer short films, will be screened in Tallinn and Tartu, followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers.

Curated by LGBT+ community maker space Q-Space, "Lilla Pleasure" is a collection of LGBT+ short films created by Estonian filmmakers in recent years.

The selection spans a variety ranging from professionally made feature films starring well-known actors and activists to experimental student films and video art.

All of them explore themes of identity, the history and present of LGBT+ people, drag, the celebration of queerness and the manifestation of diversity in culture and society.

The collection includes:

"Mother," by Nadya Tjuška (2024)

"Grandma, meet Mary!" by Kaire Russ (2021)

"ASMR to Heal a Broken Heart" by Temake (2024)

"All the Love in the WORLD," by Rodion Furs (2022)

"The Night of Purple Horrors," by Kadri Nikopensius (2024)

"Lilla Pleasure" will be screened at Kino Artis in Tallinn on Saturday, May 17 and Tartu's Elektriteater on Sunday, May 18.

--

